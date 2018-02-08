Science & Technology
The sun is blank, NASA data shows dimming continues (UPDATE)
Anthony Watts
Watt's Up With That
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 15:59 UTC
Watt's Up With That
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 15:59 UTC
Spaceweather, so far in 2017, 96 days (27%) of the days observing the sun have been without sunspots. Here is the view today from the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite:
Today at Cape Canaveral, SpaceX launched a new sensor to the International Space Station named TSIS-1. Its mission: to measure the dimming of the sun's irradiance. It will replace the aging SORCE spacecraft. NASA SDO reports that as the sunspot cycle plunges toward its 11-year minimum, NASA satellites are tracking a decline in total solar irradiance (TSI).
Across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, the sun's output has dropped nearly 0.1% compared to the Solar Maximum of 2012-2014. This plot shows the TSI since 1978 as observed from nine previous satellites:
NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory Mission Blog.
What do we learn from these plots? First, TSI does change! That's why we stopped calling it the solar constant. Second, as the sunspot number increases, so does TSI. But the converse is also true. As the sunspot number decreases so does TSI. We have watched this happen for four sunspot cycles. This waxing and waning of TSI with sunspot number is understood as a combination of dark sunspots reducing TSI below the dashed line and long-lived magnetic features increasing TSI. SORCE has even observed flares in TSI.
Third, the horizontal dashed line is not an average, it is drawn at the lowest value in the year-averaged TSI data (that happened in 2009). When there are no sunspots the Sun's brightness should be that of the hot, glowing object we always imagined it to be. We would expect TSI to be the same at every solar minimum. There is much discussion over whether the value of TSI at solar minimum is getting smaller with time, but it is not getting larger.
These data show us that the Sun is not getting brighter with time. The brightness does follow the sunspot cycle, but the level of solar activity has been decreasing the last 35 years. The value at minimum may be decreasing as well, although that is far more difficult to prove. Perhaps the upcoming solar minimum in 2020 will help answer that question.
The rise and fall of the sun's luminosity is a natural part of the solar cycle. A change of 0.1% may not sound like much, but the sun deposits a lot of energy on the Earth, approximately 1,361 watts per square meter. Summed over the globe, a 0.1% variation in this quantity exceeds all of our planet's other energy sources (such as natural radioactivity in Earth's core) combined. A 2013 report issued by the National Research Council (NRC), "The Effects of Solar Variability on Earth's Climate," spells out some of the ways the cyclic change in TSI can affect the chemistry of Earth's upper atmosphere and possibly alter regional weather patterns, especially in the Pacific.
NASA's current flagship satellite for measuring TSI, the Solar Radiation and Climate Experiment (SORCE), is now more than six years beyond its prime-mission lifetime. TSIS-1 will take over for SORCE, extending the record of TSI measurements with unprecedented precision. It's five-year mission will overlap a deep Solar Minimum expected in 2019-2020. TSIS-1 will therefore be able to observe the continued decline in the sun's luminosity followed by a rebound as the next solar cycle picks up steam. Installing and checking out TSIS-1 will take some time; the first science data are expected in Feb. 2018.
In other news, as the magnetic activity of the sun decreases, influx of Galactic Cosmic Rays (GCR's) increase as has been observed by balloon measurements over California:
the weakening of Earth's magnetic field, which helps protect us from deep-space radiation.
The radiation sensors onboard our helium balloons detect X-rays and gamma-rays in the energy range 10 keV to 20 MeV. These energies span the range of medical X-ray machines and airport security scanners.
The data points in the graph above correspond to the peak of the Reneger-Pfotzer maximum, which lies about 67,000 feet above central California. When cosmic rays crash into Earth's atmosphere, they produce a spray of secondary particles that is most intense at the entrance to the stratosphere. Physicists Eric Reneger and Georg Pfotzer discovered the maximum using balloons in the 1930s and it is what we are measuring today.
Today at Cape Canaveral, SpaceX launched a new sensor to the International Space Station named TSIS-1. Its mission: to measure the dimming of the sun's irradiance. It will replace the aging SORCE spacecraft. NASA SDO reports that as the sunspot cycle plunges toward its 11-year minimum, NASA satellites are tracking a decline in total solar irradiance (TSI).
Across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, the sun's output has dropped nearly 0.1% compared to the Solar Maximum of 2012-2014. This plot shows the TSI since 1978 as observed from nine previous satellites:
NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory Mission Blog.
What do we learn from these plots? First, TSI does change! That's why we stopped calling it the solar constant. Second, as the sunspot number increases, so does TSI. But the converse is also true. As the sunspot number decreases so does TSI. We have watched this happen for four sunspot cycles. This waxing and waning of TSI with sunspot number is understood as a combination of dark sunspots reducing TSI below the dashed line and long-lived magnetic features increasing TSI. SORCE has even observed flares in TSI.
Third, the horizontal dashed line is not an average, it is drawn at the lowest value in the year-averaged TSI data (that happened in 2009). When there are no sunspots the Sun's brightness should be that of the hot, glowing object we always imagined it to be. We would expect TSI to be the same at every solar minimum. There is much discussion over whether the value of TSI at solar minimum is getting smaller with time, but it is not getting larger.
These data show us that the Sun is not getting brighter with time. The brightness does follow the sunspot cycle, but the level of solar activity has been decreasing the last 35 years. The value at minimum may be decreasing as well, although that is far more difficult to prove. Perhaps the upcoming solar minimum in 2020 will help answer that question.
The rise and fall of the sun's luminosity is a natural part of the solar cycle. A change of 0.1% may not sound like much, but the sun deposits a lot of energy on the Earth, approximately 1,361 watts per square meter. Summed over the globe, a 0.1% variation in this quantity exceeds all of our planet's other energy sources (such as natural radioactivity in Earth's core) combined. A 2013 report issued by the National Research Council (NRC), "The Effects of Solar Variability on Earth's Climate," spells out some of the ways the cyclic change in TSI can affect the chemistry of Earth's upper atmosphere and possibly alter regional weather patterns, especially in the Pacific.
NASA's current flagship satellite for measuring TSI, the Solar Radiation and Climate Experiment (SORCE), is now more than six years beyond its prime-mission lifetime. TSIS-1 will take over for SORCE, extending the record of TSI measurements with unprecedented precision. It's five-year mission will overlap a deep Solar Minimum expected in 2019-2020. TSIS-1 will therefore be able to observe the continued decline in the sun's luminosity followed by a rebound as the next solar cycle picks up steam. Installing and checking out TSIS-1 will take some time; the first science data are expected in Feb. 2018.
In other news, as the magnetic activity of the sun decreases, influx of Galactic Cosmic Rays (GCR's) increase as has been observed by balloon measurements over California:
the weakening of Earth's magnetic field, which helps protect us from deep-space radiation.
The radiation sensors onboard our helium balloons detect X-rays and gamma-rays in the energy range 10 keV to 20 MeV. These energies span the range of medical X-ray machines and airport security scanners.
The data points in the graph above correspond to the peak of the Reneger-Pfotzer maximum, which lies about 67,000 feet above central California. When cosmic rays crash into Earth's atmosphere, they produce a spray of secondary particles that is most intense at the entrance to the stratosphere. Physicists Eric Reneger and Georg Pfotzer discovered the maximum using balloons in the 1930s and it is what we are measuring today.
Comment: The increase in cosmic radiation is bad news for the Earth:
- Cosmic rays reaching Earth increase 10% in just one month as Solar activity continues decreasing
- Space weather causes airline pilots, passengers to be exposed to radiationEarth's Exposure to Radiation Stresses Biodiversity, Study Says
- Record rain and snow as Cosmic Rays increase; biased media only focuses on heat
From SDO:
The sun has had no sunspots for almost two weeks (as of Feb. 1, 2018) and just has a single, tiny one that appeared on Jan. 31, 2018. The video shows a rotating sun in filtered light for the past week, but it is even hard to tell the sun is rotating since there are just about no features. Even the small spot that appears on the 31st is hard to see. This spotless period is a prelude to the approaching period of solar minimum next year, when the sun's activity will be at the low end of its 11-year cycle. Credit: Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA.
Movies
- Spotless_week_big.mp4 - mp4
- spotless_week_sm.mp4 - mp4
Reader Comments
BREAKING: "100% PROOF POLE SHIFT IS REAL" = AFRICA SLIPPED 767 Mi South! NIBIRU? . [Link]
Well, I guess if I was 10 billion years old, I'd feel tired and lethargic as well.
However, as the sun is an electrical body, this could mean the energy of the sun is being absorbed by some other celestial source.
However, as the sun is an electrical body, this could mean the energy of the sun is being absorbed by some other celestial source.
90% of earth history is ice age: Like the powers that be don't know that. Everything they sell is a lie. Everything and the liars are the media. It's why controlling the net is such an issue for the stooges in politics. They have their marching orders. The truth must not be told and so lets start with flying then.
People who are still flying are doing it by willfully remaining uninformed. That's a child's way of dealing with reality; to pretend danger doesn't exist. I understand that if you have to, then you have to, but even then you're rolling the dice.
It isn't just the exposure to radiation that's been recorded on video's while in flight ever since Fukushima, but it's likely this radiation has been there since the mid 1990's, chemtrail spraying began in 1996, but even before this danger there was a push to swap flight control systems to military fly by wire technology. A highly dubious idea I was deeply suspicious of even before anyone else was questioning it.
Some have claimed that there's always been fly by wire since servo flaps actually controlled the primary flight control systems of commercial aircraft all along, but that's simply not true at all. Not all of those servo's were electronic, many aircraft used to use hydraulic servo's and even the electronic ones had the added safety of having a hydraulic control system which could overpower the servo flap in the event of failure of that servo.
Now we have aircraft which are not only entirely electronically controlled, but which can be remotely controlled as well; a fact that was denied just like chemtrails for decades after 9/11, but now quietly admitted to, and in fact there have been people that remotely hacked into and took over the primary flight controls from on board, but what aren't saying is that fly by wire systems were designed to be remotely accessed from outside the aircraft, and so can it all be so accidental?
Oh yes we care so much about your safety huh? Ya know just prior to the big push for fly by wire there were these series of supposedly catastrophic accidents caused by sheared hydraulic lines as in the horrible crash of United Airlines Flight 232 at Sioux City, Iowa in July 19, 1989. That one, along with others, were held up as the reason that fly by wire was a better, safer, and more economical system. Yet again, from the very first demonstration of fly by wire this supposedly safer system lead to a fatal crash of the very first system at the Paris airshow killing everyone on board. A computer programming error supposedly lead to that disaster. Complexity is an enemy of machinery and nothing is more complex than computers and electronic equipment. Nothing is more difficult to predict or check for reliability. Again, could it be all so accidental that we end up with these supposed improvements?
It's obvious even someone as untechnically inclined as myself that microwaves can remotely assume control over these aircraft, either from the ground, air, or space. That the complexity of these aircraft is completely beyond predictive control models and rely instead upon the over all reliability of solid state electronics. However electromagnetic radiation, milimeter waves, high frequency waves, other energies from space are the very things most likely cause catastrophic failure in electronics.
All of the aforementioned is just to mention some of the issues involved with modern commercial flight, and without even bothering to address the solar bombardment of electromagnetic energies from a damaged magnetosphere of the planet. Supposedly, I'm told, the truth is that the earth/solar system encountered solar winds which ripped off a large portion of the upper atmosphere. This was explained away as another man made problem in the form of CFC's and pollution. However weather modification was on the table even before JFK talked about. So it's hard to know where truth lies because one can imagine that thermonuclear bomb testing was the real reason for this disaster, or that weather warfare experiments are responsible. The damage may come from far back in time, but what we can be absolutely sure of is that we are getting more UV radiation, we can be sure that people have been exposed to high levels of radiation when flying commercial because they have recorded it on video and shown those on youtube, even if those have been scrubbed, they were once there. They are probably still there if elsewhere.
We have all been told that the solar system is like a flat plate sitting in space, un-dynamic and non moving, and that's a 500 year old idea still being taught in public schools. It isn't, our entire solar system is ripping round the galaxy at about one 13 thousands of the speed of light, and that's way faster than any rocket has ever traveled. We are living inside a galaxy which we barely understand., on a tiny rock in space, surrounded by titanic forces, moving round a galactic core with it's own unknown powers.
People who are still flying are doing it by willfully remaining uninformed. That's a child's way of dealing with reality; to pretend danger doesn't exist. I understand that if you have to, then you have to, but even then you're rolling the dice.
It isn't just the exposure to radiation that's been recorded on video's while in flight ever since Fukushima, but it's likely this radiation has been there since the mid 1990's, chemtrail spraying began in 1996, but even before this danger there was a push to swap flight control systems to military fly by wire technology. A highly dubious idea I was deeply suspicious of even before anyone else was questioning it.
Some have claimed that there's always been fly by wire since servo flaps actually controlled the primary flight control systems of commercial aircraft all along, but that's simply not true at all. Not all of those servo's were electronic, many aircraft used to use hydraulic servo's and even the electronic ones had the added safety of having a hydraulic control system which could overpower the servo flap in the event of failure of that servo.
Now we have aircraft which are not only entirely electronically controlled, but which can be remotely controlled as well; a fact that was denied just like chemtrails for decades after 9/11, but now quietly admitted to, and in fact there have been people that remotely hacked into and took over the primary flight controls from on board, but what aren't saying is that fly by wire systems were designed to be remotely accessed from outside the aircraft, and so can it all be so accidental?
Oh yes we care so much about your safety huh? Ya know just prior to the big push for fly by wire there were these series of supposedly catastrophic accidents caused by sheared hydraulic lines as in the horrible crash of United Airlines Flight 232 at Sioux City, Iowa in July 19, 1989. That one, along with others, were held up as the reason that fly by wire was a better, safer, and more economical system. Yet again, from the very first demonstration of fly by wire this supposedly safer system lead to a fatal crash of the very first system at the Paris airshow killing everyone on board. A computer programming error supposedly lead to that disaster. Complexity is an enemy of machinery and nothing is more complex than computers and electronic equipment. Nothing is more difficult to predict or check for reliability. Again, could it be all so accidental that we end up with these supposed improvements?
It's obvious even someone as untechnically inclined as myself that microwaves can remotely assume control over these aircraft, either from the ground, air, or space. That the complexity of these aircraft is completely beyond predictive control models and rely instead upon the over all reliability of solid state electronics. However electromagnetic radiation, milimeter waves, high frequency waves, other energies from space are the very things most likely cause catastrophic failure in electronics.
All of the aforementioned is just to mention some of the issues involved with modern commercial flight, and without even bothering to address the solar bombardment of electromagnetic energies from a damaged magnetosphere of the planet. Supposedly, I'm told, the truth is that the earth/solar system encountered solar winds which ripped off a large portion of the upper atmosphere. This was explained away as another man made problem in the form of CFC's and pollution. However weather modification was on the table even before JFK talked about. So it's hard to know where truth lies because one can imagine that thermonuclear bomb testing was the real reason for this disaster, or that weather warfare experiments are responsible. The damage may come from far back in time, but what we can be absolutely sure of is that we are getting more UV radiation, we can be sure that people have been exposed to high levels of radiation when flying commercial because they have recorded it on video and shown those on youtube, even if those have been scrubbed, they were once there. They are probably still there if elsewhere.
We have all been told that the solar system is like a flat plate sitting in space, un-dynamic and non moving, and that's a 500 year old idea still being taught in public schools. It isn't, our entire solar system is ripping round the galaxy at about one 13 thousands of the speed of light, and that's way faster than any rocket has ever traveled. We are living inside a galaxy which we barely understand., on a tiny rock in space, surrounded by titanic forces, moving round a galactic core with it's own unknown powers.
A aluminum or carbon fiber can is not going to protect your health whilst gasping vast amounts of the air up there...
But, you do like the jet rides don't you?
I bet someone has a plan about all this........