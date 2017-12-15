Toby Finlay, an administrator at the Rainbow Centre, wouldn't share the specifics of the conversation due to confidentiality reasons, but adds: "It was through us that they made the complaint that led to the situation that blew up in the media."

At the dinner table, the family discussed "things like biological determinism versus free will," [mother and schoolteacher] Jennifer says. "Or gender roles and whether they're constructed or not. Or the benefits of organized religion. I've tried to guide her to see things from all different perspectives and I've tried not to lead her in any one direction."

Alex McEwin, a second-year undergrad at the University of Waterloo, holds a sign that says: "This tranny loves free speech." "People should not be assumed to be transphobic by trying to open debate," he says. ...



McEwin is standing towards the back of the crowd. He says he's afraid to be out there holding this sign and that his own queer and trans community will be angry at him when they see pictures of him at the rally. But he feels this needs to be said. "I think that queer and trans people should be not be assumed to be part of any specific belief. We should be allowed to have our own opinions as individuals."

Celebrity tweets over 'controversial discussion'

"If we do anything as TAs to alienate any students, we've failed in our job as a TA and our duties in these entry-level communications courses," he says. "We're there to help to level the playing field in terms of writing. We're not there to generate controversial discussion and do any deep-dive critical thinking. That's what upper-year courses are for."

Ramesh says the larger issue is a lack of guidance for TAs from professors. "In order to generate interest-because grammar is a boring topic-[other TAs] were doing things like dissecting celebrity tweets and fixing the grammar and structure," he says. "The kind of content [Shepherd] brought in was definitely inappropriate. [...] At no point should your discussion devolve into should gender fluid and trans people's identity come into question."

So let's get this straight: An entire department is teaching undergraduates about

celebrity tweets

rather than substantive issues of the day

in their very field of communications

.

Unprofessional behavior by department chair