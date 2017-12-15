canada immigration
On last night's show, Immigration lawyer Guidy Mamann joined me to discuss how Trump's decision to ramp up the deportation of criminals will worsen Canada's migrant crisis.

Canada recently saw a wave of Haitian migrants crossing into the country illegally from the United States when Trump decided not to renew the temporary protected status Obama granted them after the 2010 earthquake.

Border Officers and the Ministry of Immigration were caught unprepared; now the migrants wander freely in Canada, waiting months for meetings with ministry representatives thanks to massive backlogs.

With Trump taking an even tougher stance on illegal immigrants, Canada's situation is likely to get worse.

Watch my interview with Guidy to see why he thinks, "2018 will make 2017 look like the good old days."