A San Bernardino couple has lived in their neighborhood since the 1960s, and they say they've always heard the planes overhead going to both Ontario and Los Angeles. They never imagined something like what happened Sunday could happen to them.Claudell Curry and his wife Odell were watching TV Sunday night when all of a sudden:At first, they couldn't tell what had happened. Then Claudell walked past their bedroom. "Side glance and I saw all that stuff and I thought what in the world? I went in, and all of the stuff there," he said.There was a hole in the ceiling. He could see all the way through to the sky. And not only was there insulation and pieces of drywall on the bed, there were also chunks of ice.Curry believes the ice fell from a passing airplane.Luckily, no one was hurt in either case. Curry and his wife say they couldn't sleep Sunday night thinking about what could have been, and wonder if it might happen again.If the ice had come from the plane's bathroom, it would have been colored blue. It wasn't, so that's a little comfort to the Currys.