The man accused of kidnapping aspiring British model Chloe Ayling has claimed the whole ordeal was "fabricated" to make her famous. Lukasz Herba faces court in Italy on Wednesday over accusations he abducted the 20-year-old before holding her hostage for six days.Six days later, she was found outside the British embassy. Young mum Chloe was reportedly spared after telling the kidnappers she had a child.Herba, a 30-year-old Polish national, is in custody in Milan after his arrest. He denies knowingly taking part in a crime. His brother Michal Herba was also charged with being involved in the kidnapping.Herba's lawyer, Katia Kolakowska, has said Ayling was in on the plot and wanted to become famous."He says the kidnap was a fabrication. They planned it together so she would become famous," Kolakowska told the Mirror.Kolakowska said she will ask for the Milan trial to be adjourned tomorrow so Herba and his brother - who is fighting extradition from the UK - can defend themselves together.Ayling, from Coulsdon, south London, has previously denied any involvement in a kidnap or publicity plot. She revealed in September she is writing a book about the alleged kidnap, but has quit modeling.Ayling's former manager, Phil Green, told MailOnline: "Of course it wasn't a sham. I said six weeks ago that Chloe was genuinely kidnapped and I still stand by that. Herba's lawyer is in cloud cuckoo land if he thinks he is going to successfully defend his client by suggesting it was staged."