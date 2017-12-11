Society's Child
Portland, Oregon based Patriot Prayer attempted to hold a rally and march in honor of Kate Steinle on Saturday.
And of course Antifa Communists just had to show up to cause trouble.
Patriot Prayer is led by Joey Gibson, and generally regarded as the area's main collection of Trump supporters. Two brawls break out and Antifa basically get their butts handed to them as they try to pick fights.
Note the guy in the blue Navy hoodie, single handedly taking on about 8 antifa agitators. Also note the police rush in to break it up after about 30 seconds, when it's clear the Trump people are winning.
Sergeant Chadd Stensgaard can be seen berating the man known as "Tiny", the giant pro Trump Samoan dude. Something about "stay on your side of the street," as Tiny tries to wash pepper spray out of his eyes. Tiny was subsequently arrested for this, booked on Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, and Assault IV charges. He was the only one arrested. So, in the People's Republic Of Portland, it's perfectly alright for the violent Antifa to come over onto the supposedly designated Trump side of the street and start fights, but a Trump supporter can't go over to the supposedly "Antifa" side of the street.
Comment: The Steinle verdict was a true miscarriage of justice, so it isn't any wonder that those of conscience would want to march to bring it some attention. But Antifa, never ones to let an opportunity to beat on Trump supporters go to waste, just can't leave it alone.
