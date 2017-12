And of course Antifa Communists just had to show up to cause trouble.Note the guy in the blue Navy hoodie, single handedly taking on about 8 antifa agitators. Also note the police rush in to break it up after about 30 seconds, when it's clear the Trump people are winning.Controversial Portland Police Sergeant Chadd Stensgaard can be seen berating the man known as "Tiny", the giant pro Trump Samoan dude. Something about "stay on your side of the street," as Tiny tries to wash pepper spray out of his eyes. Tiny was subsequently arrested for this , booked on Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, and Assault IV charges.You can see well known communist agitator Luis Marquez berating Joey Gibson and Portland Police. It's evident that the Portland Police were there to protect Marquez and his band of masked commies.Big city police prove, once again, that there are two sets of laws;At some point, the "right wing" folks in big cities will come to realize that the police are not there to protect the public or to protect anyone's rights.