even though he admitted to shooting Steinle

Mark Steyn joined Tucker Carlson Thursday night to react to the stunning not guilty verdict in the Kate Steinle murder trial.Zarate, a Mexico native who had been deported multiple times, shot and killed the 32-year-old while she was walking on a San Francisco pier with her father in July 2015.He was found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, which carries a potential sentence of 16 months to three years."It is a miscarriage of justice in the profoundest sense in that Kate Steinle is dead because she went for a walk in a popular destination in her own city and her parents will never see anybody convicted for that crime," Steyn told Carlson."Well, because they provide lower wages and handy voting blocs for those parties," Carlson answered, adding thatSteyn explained that the very term "sanctuary city" was designed to shut down debate. "Because who do you give sanctuary to? You give sanctuary to refugees -- to those fleeing injustice. How can there be something called a sanctuary city if it was... a place for criminals to hold up? The very term is designed to shut down the debate."He said the reason President Trump was elected was in part because "he declined to operate with those constraints." Unlike most of the other Republican candidates, Steyn said, Trump wasn't afraid to speak out against sanctuary city policies."I weep for Kate Steinle's parents tonight. I do not know how I could go on living in that city if, God forbid, my daughter were to be shot by someone who should never have been in the country in the first place," Steyn said.