Mark Steyn: Kate Steinle murder verdict a profound 'miscarriage of justice'
Debra Heine
PJ Media
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 00:01 UTC
A jury found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a 48-year-old illegal immigrant, not guilty on charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to first-degree murder -- even though he admitted to shooting Steinle.
Zarate, a Mexico native who had been deported multiple times, shot and killed the 32-year-old while she was walking on a San Francisco pier with her father in July 2015.
He was found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, which carries a potential sentence of 16 months to three years.
"It is a miscarriage of justice in the profoundest sense in that Kate Steinle is dead because she went for a walk in a popular destination in her own city and her parents will never see anybody convicted for that crime," Steyn told Carlson.
He pointed out that there is no dispute that Zarate fired the shot that killed Steinle and that he shouldn't have been in the country in the first place.
"Why is one political party, the entire bureaucracy, and two-thirds of the remaining political party fetishizing and sentimentalizing immigrants who can't speak the language, with a grade two education, and setting up competing jurisdictions in this country that protect them at the expense of American citizens?" Steyn asked.
"Well, because they provide lower wages and handy voting blocs for those parties," Carlson answered, adding that the case inspired Kate's Law because authorities had released Zarate from a San Francisco jail about three months before the shooting despite being asked by the feds to hold him for deportation.
"It all adds up to a picture of not just treating illegal immigrants as you would American citizens, but giving them, in effect, better treatment -- special privileges because they're here illegally." He added, "It's very hard to imagine that an American citizen in Zarate's position would have been acquitted on all of these charges."
Steyn explained that the very term "sanctuary city" was designed to shut down debate. "Because who do you give sanctuary to? You give sanctuary to refugees -- to those fleeing injustice. How can there be something called a sanctuary city if it was... a place for criminals to hold up? The very term is designed to shut down the debate."
He said the reason President Trump was elected was in part because "he declined to operate with those constraints." Unlike most of the other Republican candidates, Steyn said, Trump wasn't afraid to speak out against sanctuary city policies.
"I weep for Kate Steinle's parents tonight. I do not know how I could go on living in that city if, God forbid, my daughter were to be shot by someone who should never have been in the country in the first place," Steyn said.
