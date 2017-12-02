© U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Cedric Marston, 41, a previously removed Jamaican citizen, was arrested by ERO deportation officers in Jamaica, New York, Nov. 20, for immigration violations. Marston was previously removed to Jamaica by the legacy Immigration and Naturalization Service March 26, 1999, following a California felony conviction for possession of concentrated cannabis, for which he was sentenced to three years of probation. On May 2, 2017, Marston was arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on local charges. On that same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Queens Central Booking, however, Marston was released from NYPD custody, without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. Marston has criminal histories in California, Georgia and New York, and has prior felony convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance and falsifying business records, in addition to numerous misdemeanor convictions. He is currently detained in ICE custody. An alien who re-enters the United States after having been previously deported is a federal felony charge punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted.



Dane John, 35, a Guyanese citizen, was arrested by the NYPD June 9, 2017, on local charges. On that same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Brooklyn Central Booking. On June 10, 2017, John was released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On October 16, 2017, the NYPD arrested John again on local charges. On that same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Queens Central Booking. John was later released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. John has an extensive criminal history, with prior convictions for kidnapping in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree (loaded firearm), and assault in the 2nd degree (intent to cause physical injury with a weapon), for which he served seven years in prison. On Nov. 14, ERO deportation officers arrested John in Brooklyn, New York, on immigration violations, and he was issued an administrative removal order. He is currently detained in ICE custody, pending a removal to Guyana.



Hector Norales-Chavez, 20, a Honduran citizen, who was released from New York City custody on three separate occasions since May 2017, and has 18 pending criminal charges. He was arrested by ERO deportation officers Nov. 15, 2017, in Bronx, New York, on immigration violations. On May 23, 2017, Norales-Chavez was arrested by the NYPD on local charges. On May 24, 2017, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Bronx Central Booking, however, Norales-Chavez was released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Aug. 7, 2017, Norales-Chavez was arrested by the NYPD on local charges. On that same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Bronx Central Booking, and again Norales-Chavez was released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Oct. 6, 2017, Norales-Chavez was arrested by the NYPD on local charges. On that same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Bronx Central Booking, and again, Norales-Chavez was released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. Norales-Chavez is currently detained in ICE custody, pending a removal hearing before an immigration judge.



Olivier Deverine, 44, a French citizen, who was released from New York City custody on three separate occasions since March 2017, was arrested by ERO deportation officers in Brooklyn on Nov. 20, 2017. Deverine was arrested by the NYPD March 29, 2017, on local charges. On that same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Brooklyn Central Booking. On March 30, 2017, Deverine was released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On May 11, 2017, Deverine was arrested by the NYPD on local charges, and ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Brooklyn Central Booking. Deverine was later released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Sept. 3, 2017, Deverine was arrested by the NYPD on local charges, and ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Brooklyn Central Booking. On Sept. 4, 2017, Deverine was released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. He is currently detained in ICE custody, pending removal to France.



Peter Macura, 28, a citizen of Slovakia, was arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) May 12, 2017, on local charges. On the same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Queens Central Booking, however, Macura was released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On July 30, 2017, the NYPD arrested Macura on local charges. On the same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD's Manhattan Central Booking, however, Macurawas released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Nov. 13, 2017, ERO deportation officers arrested Macura in Manhattan on immigration violations. He is currently detained in ICE custody, pending removal to Slovakia.

Immigration officers based in New York City arrested 42 criminal aliens released by sanctuary jurisdictions. Thirteen other foreign nationals were also arrested as part of a six-day targeted operation carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers began the operation on November 13 and concluded it shortly before Thanksgiving.according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials."Forty-two of the 55 arrested during this operation were released from New York custody with an active detainer, which poses an increased risk to the officers and the community.," ERO New York Field Office Director Thomas Decker said in a written statement. "It is important for city residents to know that although the City of New York releases inmates with active ICE detainers back into their community, ICE will be diligent in its responsibility to find those who come to the United States to prey upon our communities and ultimately have them removed from the country."Official said those arrested include nine women and 46 men. They illegal aliens hailed from 22 countries. Those countries include: Mexico (20); Jamaica (5), Ecuador (4), Honduras (3), Colombia (2), Dominican Republic (2), El Salvador (2), Guatemala (2), Yemen (2), Bangladesh (1), France (1), Guyana (1), Jordan (1), Nigeria (1), Poland (1), Romania (1), Slovakia (1), Spain (1), Trinidad (1), Yemen (1), Serbia (1), Egypt (1).Officials cited the following arrests as indicative of the type of criminals being removed from the New York communities:Officers arrested 23 people in Kings County, 14 in Queens, Six in the Bronx, four in Westchester, 4 in New York, three in Richmond, and one in Putnam.Some of those arrested face felony prosecution for illegal re-entry after deportation. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in a federal prison before being deported again. Others who already have orders of removal will be processed for deportation immediately."ERO deportation officers are committed to enforcing the immigration laws set forth by our legislators," Director Thomas concluded.