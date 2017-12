© Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters



Arab League nations should pressure the US to reverse its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Lebanon's foreign minister told a gathering in Cairo, which condemned the move as "dangerous and unacceptable."Gebran Bassil said Saturday at a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Egypt's capital, as cited by Reuters.Discussing ways to deal with the new American policy, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-MalikiAP reported."The decision amounts to the legalization of occupation," said Aboul-Gheit, whileWednesday's move by President Donald Trump sparked massive protests across the Arab world and elsewhere.Trump's declaration was "against international law and raises questions over American efforts to support peace" in the region, Aboul-Gheit said, according to Al Jazeera.he added.on Jerusalem, insisting that "the Arab initiative presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and approved by the Beirut summit in 2002 is a roadmap for solving all crises," Al Arabiya reported . The Saudis also called on the international community "to intensify its efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution" to the conflict.endorsed by the Arab League, envisages the normalization of relations between Arab nations and Israel, if, amongst other conditions, Tel Aviv withdraws from the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, and implements "a just solution to the Palestinian Refugee problem."Despite repeated warnings by global and regional powers, Trump's declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel on December 6, triggering a strong backlash and widespread condemnation. Following the announcement,The most intense clashes are playing out in Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza, as Palestinians continue to fight for their cause, after Hamas called for an intifada (uprising).Hundreds of people have been injured as Israeli security forces fire rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to suppress the Palestinian rage. On Saturday alone, over 230 Palestinians were injured, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said, with 171 wounded on the West Bank and Jerusalem, and another 60 in the Gaza Strip.