© Peter Nicholls / Reuters



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has challenged the owners of CBS to a $100,000 bet that the network's story about the whistleblowing website alleged links to the Trump family is false.Broadcasters CBS and CNN ran the story claiming Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump himself, were sent an email containing a website URL and decryption key that would allow them view unpublished WikiLeaks material in September 2016.President Donald Trump launched his own attack against CNN via Twitter Saturday, calling for those responsible for the 'fake news' gaff to be fired, and making fun of the channel's signature slogan "the most trusted name in news", which he says is a possible "fraud" against the American public."There are many outlets that are far more trusted than Fake News CNN. Their slogan should be CNN, THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS!" Trump tweeted.