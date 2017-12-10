© Nicholas Nehamas



© Nicholas Nehamas

© Joey Flechas Miami Herald



When two security dogs reacted to a suspicious crate before an Art Miami tent opening early Saturday morning, Miami police officers briefly shut down the area for a few hours to investigate the possible threat.But when they opened up the offending crate, officers found something else instead:Fair director Nick Korniloff said that the two dogs reacted to the crate during a pre-show check shortly after 8 a.m., prompting organizers to clear the site.The package was then searched and the painting of the former Democratic presidential candidate was found inside."We had to err on the side of caution," Korniloff said. Both tents eventually reopened around 10 a.m.The painting - titled "Punk Hillary" - had been shipped with a similar portrait of President Donald Trump (called "Trump Pimp"), depicting him in a zebra-printed hat with a gold dollar-sign chain around his neck.They are part of a series by Scheidly, who has painted satirical portraits of roughly 50 politicians and pop culture figures, including former President Barack Obama, Adolf Hitler and Queen Elizabeth II.The false alarm delayed the opening of the tent located at One Herald Plaza for dozens of people, including event staff and attendees.As a gray sky threatened rain on those waiting outside, joggers and other passersby were told to cross to the north side of 15th Street around the blocked-off area Saturday morning.After the delay Saturday morning, both paintings were hung side-by-side in the Context tent, in a booth for a gallery called Spoke Art based in both New York and San Francisco.Gallery owner Ken Hashimoto said police still were unsure Saturday morning what about the art had caused the dogs to react.Miami Herald staff writer Joey Flechas contributed to this report.