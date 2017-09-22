Comment: The better word is psychopath. 'Sociopath' is a catchall for antisocial offenders. 'Psychopath' is the preferred scientific term for the personality type Simon is describing.
Even the people at CNN and Yahoo think she looks ridiculous in continually coming up with new excuses. Now that is saying something.
I spent many years in the field as a forensic psychologist and along the way I learned many things. One was that a consistent finding in convicts is that they have a low IQ and, in fact, that is why they have been caught. The sociopaths that populate prisons are there because they were stupid; they committed stupid crimes and did not/do not learn from their mistakes.
Which leads me to Hillary Clinton and her husband, Bill (sociopaths tend to attract other sociopaths). Sociopaths with a high IQ are very hard to catch and hold accountable for their actions. This becomes even harder if they are lawyers, which means that they know all the tricks of the legal system. With the Clintons there is a long, consistent, trail of highly suspicious activities where everyone knows that criminal activity took place, but where it has been impossible to pin down. This impasse has been substantially helped by a vast network of loyal, well-trained minions. The present Clinton Foundation is an instance, where foreign donors could donate money in exchange to assess to the former Secretary of State (I would not be surprised at all to learn that the Clintons have a Swiss bank account). Now that Hillary's bid for power has failed, foreign donations have fallen off like from a cliff.
Let me focus on Hillary since she was the one running for President of the United States. And let me state categorically that she is a true, certifiable, sociopath. First, she has proven herself to be a pathological liar: Clinton insisted her server was authorized when it was not, she boasted of being under enemy fire in Iraq, she didn't think drone strike locations were classified, she claimed to not having received top secret documents on her server, she even used the defense that a concussion she suffered caused memory loss in regards to certain briefings. Interestingly, a compulsive liar will often lie when there is no need to lie, no point to it, like at one point Hillary claimed to have been named after Sir Edmund Hillary, the first man to have climbed to the top of Mt. Everest (she was born in 1947 before that famous accomplishment, 1953). Second, as she keeps proving again and again and again, they never accept responsibility for their failures - it is always the fault of someone(s) else. Also, most sociopaths have the gift of gab and are surprisingly very likeable as long as they do not get angry ("Why aren't I 50 points ahead!").
But perhaps the most infuriating action that both Hillary and Bill Clinton undertook was the theft of $190,000's worth of White House furniture and other items when Bill's presidency ended and they left the premises. The thefts were discovered and they were ordered to return the stolen items, but they were not prosecuted, just fined (just like Bill was not prosecuted for perjury during the Starr investigation). Recently, it was just discovered that when she left the Department of State she once again took furniture with her! One can only speculate how much more they would have stolen from the White House if she had become president - because one of the characteristics of sociopaths is that they cannot stop themselves from continuing to commit crimes, particularly if they have gotten away unscathed. So they will continue to break the law for the simple reason that so far they have not been caught and truly punished (unfortunately, Trump changed his mind and will not appoint a special prosecutor to look into the Clintons' dealings). But, because they are a cancer of greed, it is only a matter of time until they slip up and get caught, so there is a very good possibility that the Clintons will be caught. The flip side, however, is that Hillary and Bill are highly intelligent. They are also attorneys, so as I wrote, they know the ins and outs of the law. Furthermore, the Clintons have spent decades cultivating a wide network of exceedingly loyal minions who have been thoroughly and efficiently trained on how to circumvent and sabotage investigations and interrogations (for example, you cannot be tried for perjury for saying, "I can't remember," but you can if you say, "I don't know"). And many are deep within the government bureaucracies - the Deep State.
But as heinous as their actions have been what is much more contemptible is the free pass that they were given by American journalists covering her campaign. And that, in a sense, was also criminal - as criminal as American journalists looking the other way when Ted Kennedy bribed all those people in Massachusetts after the Mary Jo Kopechne negligent manslaughter case. And as contemptible as the fact that they have killed the profession of journalism. A new movie appears to set the record straight.
And what about Trump, you ask? Well, Donald Trump is patently a narcissist, true, a classic case of narcissism, but then, so what? Almost all great achievers are narcissists - actors, scientists, politicians, businessmen, inventors, musicians, artists, writers, models, athletes. When you get to the top of your profession, you automatically get bragging rights. But I submit that between a narcissist and a sociopath, the latter is by far the most dangerous. You can thank God she did not become President.
Armando Simón is a retired forensic psychologist who lives in San Antonio and is the author of Very Peculiar Stories, and, The Cult of Suicide and Other Sci-Fi Stories. They can be found at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.