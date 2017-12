© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

In Like Flynn!

"Nothing to see here. Please disperse!" That classic scene from the film The Naked Gun - when cop Frank Drebin tells the assembled crowd there's not really much going on - while behind him a fireworks factory is exploding and people are fleeing in all directions - springs readily to mind when we consider recent developments in American politics.We were told that the indictment of former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn - who admitted he had lied about a phone call he made to the Russian Ambassador during the so-called 'transition period' - would prove conclusively that Donald Trump was in bed with the Russkies. 'Russiagate' would be proved once and for all.The biggest story of the year - is suddenly not very big any more. It's been quite hilarious to see pundits who were getting terribly excited about the 'smoking gun' that Flynn's indictment would reveal lose their interest in the story as it took a dramatic 'wrong' turn - and implicated the 'wrong' country. Embarrassingly, it's a country that almost the entire US media and political elite are strong supporters of.Flynn's phone call was revelatory alright but not in the ways the Russophobes had hoped for.But what was certainly controversial: the equivalent of Naked Gun's exploding firework factory, was Flynn's lobbying of Russia to use its veto to block the passing of a UNSC Resolution condemning the growth of Israel's settlements."On or about 22nd December 2016, Flynn contacted the Russian Ambassador about the pending vote. Flynn informed the Russian Ambassador about the incoming administration's opposition to the resolution, and requested that Russia vote against or delay the resolution'... on or about December 23rd 2016, Flynn again spoke with the Russian Ambassador, who informed Flynn that if it came to a vote Russia would not vote against the resolution..." the Statement of Offense against Flynn declares Russiagate has morphed into Israelgate. The New York Times reported on 1st December:Furthermore, the Guardian reported , how on 23rd December 2016, the day after Flynn talked to the Russian Ambassador, an unnamed Israeli official had told CNN that his country did 'reach out' to President-elect Trump about the vote.Trump did indeed speak out to condemn the UN vote.Given how accommodating he's been towards Israel - even before officially taking office - some are now asking the question: Did Israel work to get Donald Trump elected?The New York Times tells us that Trump's announcement that the US would move its embassy to Jerusalem "was extremely popular with evangelicals and pro-Israel backers, including the casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who donated $25 million to a political action committee supporting Mr. Trump during the presidential campaign." The paper also tells us that Adelson "expressed anger when Mr Trump signed the waiver to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv."But if you think it's all a right-wing Republican plot, then consider too that Democrat Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, said he advised the President to declare Jerusalem the 'undivided' capital of Israel.Then she had declared: "If I am chosen by New Yorkers to be their senator, or in whatever position I find myself in the years to come, you can be sure that I will be an active, committed advocate for a strong and secure Israel, able to live in peace with its neighbors, with the United States Embassy located in its capital, Jerusalem."In fact, there is a strong argument for her saying that.Trump's support of Israel is in many ways more honest than the same level of support it gets from Democrats who try to sugar-coat the pill with progressive platitudes about the 'rights of the Palestinians' and 'two' state solutions,' which don't mean anything.'Israelgate' shouldn't really surprise us because attempts by the pro-Israel-lobby to influence US foreign policy in the country's favour have been going on for years. It happened before Trump and it'll happen after him.