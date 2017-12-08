© Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

Police found Nunzia del Viscio, 43, of Merchant Crescent, Edinburgh, with blood on her teeth after she attacked her ex in his flat on Lauriston Terrace on May 22.The Edinburgh Sheriff Court convicted her of assaulting Marcello Palma, 44, though she told police officers he had hit her and claimed she was acting in self-defense.Del Viscio said: "As he came to me I bit him. I just remember a noise and blood pouring into my mouth," the BBC reports.Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard the accused, who had been drinking and taking drugs, had gone to Palma's flat with friends after a night out.According to STV, Palma said Del Viscio walked into his room naked and demanded a threesome after the rest of the group went to bed.When he refused, he said she started "destroying" one of the bedrooms, at which point Palma ordered the woman to leave."I took her clothes and threw them at her," he said, STV reports.The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where his testicle was put back into his scrotum and given 15 stitches.Police found del Viscio with injuries to her eyes and face.Palma admitted he had injured her, but only in an effort to prevent her from biting him.Del Viscio has been ordered to pay her victim compensation and has been put on a restriction of liberty order preventing her from leaving the house between 10pm and 6am for the next six months.