© Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters



Mahmoud Abbas has condemned Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. He said it negates the US' right to be a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while stating that Jerusalem remains the "eternal capital" of Palestine.Abbas firmly rejected Donald Trump's declaration and said Jerusalem is the "eternal capital of the state of Palestine.""These deplorable and unacceptable measures deliberately undermine all peace efforts, and proclaim that the US are abandoning the role of sponsor of [the] peace process that they have played over the past decade," Abbas said in a televised speech.Abbas warned. The recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital would also play into the hands of terrorist organizations who are seeking excuses to wage religious wars, the Palestinian leader further cautioned.Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip, also condemned Trump's decision, warning that itThe Islamist movement added that"Trump's decision on Jerusalem will not succeed in changing the fact that Jerusalem is an Arab Muslim land," a Hamas spokesperson said, as quoted by AFP.Ahead of Trump's announcement, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said an interview with Al Jazeera that the Palestinians "know how to respond properly to the disregard of their feelings and sanctuaries."While it "will not change the facts of history and geography," Haniyeh stated,Haniyeh added that he was in touch with Abbas,the leader of Fatah and President of the Palestinian authority to discuss the developments and a joint response.While there have been sporadic demonstrations across the Palestinian territories after the US announcement, the major protests are expected to kick in tomorrow."There has been minor clashes throughout the West Bank and in fact we've heard that there has been some demonstrations in East Jerusalem. But tomorrow in East Jerusalem, as well as in the other parts of West Bank and Gaza, there will be a general strike and calls for "day of rage" tomorrow and Friday," a correspondent for I24 News Mohammad Al-Kassim told RT.