North Korea views the endless military drills on its borders and repeated "bellicose remarks" by top US officials as means to "provoke" a nuclear war in the region, in which the US itself will be "burnt to death by the fire.""The large-scale nuclear war exercises conducted by the US in succession are creating touch-and-go situation on the Korean peninsula and series of violent war remarks coming from the US high-level politicians amid such circumstancesa spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday in commentary provided by state news agency KCNA.The US and its regional allies are in the midst of a massive and unprecedented five-day joint air forcewhich kicked off Monday. In the latest provocative show of force, the US Air Force dispatched B-1B aircraft, F-22 Raptor fighter jets, as well as several F-35 stealth jets and F-16 fighter planes over the Korean peninsula Wednesday.A total of 12,000 personnel and over 230 military aircraft are engaged in the drills that will run until December 8.Over the weekend, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster warned that the possibility ofSenator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), on Sunday,CIA chief, Mike Pompeo, on Saturday, said US intelligence agencies believe that North Korean leader"Those around him are not feeding him the truth about the place that he finds himself - how precarious his position is in the world today. It's probably not easy to tell Kim Jong-un bad news," he said in Simi Valley, California.which the country is anxious can break out any moment."These confrontational warmongering remarks cannot be interpreted in any other way but as a warning to us to be prepared for a war on the Korean peninsula," the spokesman said. "The careless remarks of war by the inner circle of Trump and the reckless military moves by the USMaking clear that Pyongyang does not want a war, the spokesman said N. Korea "shall not hide from it."with our mighty nuclear force which we have consistently strengthened," the foreign ministry said. "If the US does not want to be burnt to death by the fire it ignites, it would better behave with prudence and caution."Pyongyang has repeatedly criticized the joint drills between the US and South Korea. Last month,citing America's "hostile policy" against his country, as well as the continuing drills between the Americans and South Koreans. Russia and China have long called for the US and North Korea to accept their proposed "double freeze" plan which would see Pyongyang suspend its nuclear and ballistic missile tests in exchange for a pause in joint US-South Korea drills. However, that proposal has firmly been rejected by the US.