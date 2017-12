Time Magazine has released its finalists for person of the year in 2017 Monday morning. It seems the easiest way to make the list is to be apart of the "Resistance."President Trump was one of the ten finalists on the list. However,. At least six of the finalists on the list have gone on the record against the president for a diverse range of issues.Here is a truncated version:Facing off with Trump over kneeling for the national anthem.Political lightning rod in the immigration debate.Investigating Trump for collusion with Russia.Owns The Washington Post, regular media target of Trump.Wants to kill all Americans.President of China, regular Trump campaign punching bag.Not very political, but a Hillary Clinton fan The magazine has faced recent criticism from president Trump over its selection process. Earlier in November president Trump tweeted about being contacted by TIME for the issue, adding that he turned it down:TIME responded, saying Trump was incorrect:It seems everything is political.