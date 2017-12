© AP

Tuesday at a press conference on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said when he said the people of Alabama would decide if Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore wins the special election on December 12, it did not signal a "change of heart."He continued, "I made my position perfectly clear. Let me say it again. I had hoped that Judge Moore would resign, in other words, withdraw from the race. That obviously is not going to happen. If he were to be elected, I think he will immediately have an issue with ethics committee that they would take up."He added, "My understanding is based on a 1969 Supreme Court decision.. And we'll see what happens if that happens."