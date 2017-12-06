© The Saker

Riyadh is in the meantime bringing together the not-so-moderate opposition groups that are very close to Islamic extremism

arming, training, financing, assisting and treating

terrorists sent to Syria. It was a destabilization operation with few precedents in history

Israel was the only country to openly support the referendum

the anti-Assad alliance is in complete disarray

Washington's absence is notable

The shots are called by Assad, Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani

Moscow is slowly replacing the US as the fulcrum in the region and beyond