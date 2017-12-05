© Daniel Becerril / Reuters



A team of researchers from the University of Pennsylvania has demonstrated how to turn off a so-called hunger alarm system that becomes active when you're hungry, leading to hopes for obesity sufferers worldwide.Being hungry can have an adverse effect on everyone, some become irritable, others downright crazy. The mere sight or smell of food can alleviate hunger cravings for a time and researchers have shown why this is the case."When these neurons are firing, they're basically telling you, 'You'd better go get food; you're starving,"Penn State biology professor, J. Nicholas Betley, said. "They're a sensitive alarm system. And what this study conclusively demonstrated is that nutrients are the primary regulators of this alarm system."Furthermore, they hope that their work could also be used to give an insight into behavioral strategies to reduce food intake and not simply focus on pharmaceutical approaches."It would be interesting to see whether consuming smaller meals more frequently might lead to less activity in the neurons and thus less food intake overall," Betley said. "Or maybe we can develop better combinations of foods or better ways of eating so we can avoid that 9pm. binge on Oreo cookies when you've had a really great diet all day."