MYTH #1: They're cutting taxes on millionaires while raising them

for the middle class and the poor.

FACT: Middle-income Americans are the biggest winners under the tax bill.

Middle-income Americans win the most. People earning between $40,000 and $70,000 would see their tax bills falling by 7.1 percent. People with incomes between $20,000 and $30,000 would see a 10.4 percent decline in their tax bills. Millionaires get just a 5.3 percent cut.

And most middle-income Americans win. Eighty-one percent of taxpayers earning between $50,000 and $75,000 get a tax cut under the Senate bill, according to the JCT. For people earning between $75,000 and $100,000, 84 percent get a tax cut. The same with those earning $100,000 to $200,000. Just 80 percent of those earning a million dollars or more get a tax cut.

A lot of families will owe no taxes at all. Most married couples with children earning less than $60,000 per year will have no income tax liability at all. That's because under the Senate bill, the child tax credit rises to $2,000 per child. (Note, this is not from JCT but from the MarketWatch tax calculator.)

It's actually the wealthy that disproportionately pay higher taxes under the bill. Very few people would face a tax increase under the Senate bill, and those people are disproportionately wealthy. According to the JCT, just 10 percent of taxpayers earning between $50,000 and $75,0000 will get a tax increase under the Senate bill, largely from the loss of some deductions. That number is actually probably too high, however, because it was done before Senator Susan Collins of Maine proposed an amendment to preserve the deduction for state and local property taxes up to $10,000. For lower levels of income, the numbers are much smaller. In the $20,000 to $30,000 range, for example, just 5.6 percent will see taxes rise. Around 19.2 percent of millionaires, however, will pay more in taxes because of the loss of deductions.

MYTH #2: Tax cuts will blow up the budget deficit.

FACT: Budget deficits depend on economic growth, not tax policy.

MYTH #3: Millions will lose health insurance.

FACT: Ending the Individual Mandate does not take insurance away from anyone or make insurance unaffordable.

MYTH #4: Social Security, Medicare, and the social safety-net will get defunded because we cut taxes.

FACT: Tax cuts do not mean any spending falls.

Orthodox price theory, of which Friedman and Becker are among the leading exponents, is unambiguous in concluding that reducing the price of a good or service increases the amount demanded. Reducing the current tax burden of federal spending has much the same effect as a price control, increasing the amount demanded relative to that supplied from current revenues, an effect that Friedman and Becker have consistently and correctly opposed in private markets.

"The 'starve the beast' strategy may simply not work as a political equilibrium. We have in mind that policy-makers jointly go through periods of fiscal restraint and fiscal largesse, and the restraint or largesse occurs simultaneously on both the tax and spending sides. That is, periods of fiscal largesse tend to generate declines in taxes and increases in spending (as shares of gross domestic product). Periods of fiscal discipline tend to provide declines in spending and increases in taxes."

MYTH #5: The bill creates a tax break for private jets.

FACT: The bill simply codifies the existing taxes on jets.

It may look like a giveaway to rich people who own their own private jets. But the aviation industry and legislators, including a liberal Democratic senator who helped inspire the provision, said it only reinforces the status quo.



And the provision, part of the Senate Republicans' tax plan under consideration this week, is expected by one tally to cost federal coffers $500,000 over 10 years, an infinitesimally small amount in congressional bookkeeping.

MYTH #6: The bill takes money away from schools and teachers.

FACT: The Senate bill expands the deduction for teachers and increases funding for schools

The Senate bill expands the deductibility of classroom expenses for teachers. While the earlier House bill did eliminate the $250 deduction teachers can take for classroom expenses, the Senate bill expands it to $500. In truth, however, even the House bill makes most teachers better off because the the doubling of the standard deduction far outweighs the loss of the income adjustment from the teacher's expense.

The Senate and House bills provide for increased school funding. An amendment introduced by Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican, would allow parents to use a special tax-free college savings program called a "529 account" to pay for kindergarten through high school. That's likely to prompt more parents to use the program and increase overall funding for education in the United States. The House bill has a similar provision.

Senator Collins' property tax provision restores school funding. A lot of the worries about school funding stem from concerns that ending the state and local tax exemption would lead state residents to demand cuts to taxes that fund schools. That was never likely to begin with because parents strongly value effective schools and the education lobby is expert at defending school budgets. Now, however, that scenario is nothing but a fantasy because Senator Collins secured an amendment to the Senate bill that protected the deduction for property taxes, which are the primary taxes that fund schools.

MYTH #7: The bills will bankrupt graduate students and hurt people with college debt.

FACT:

The higher standard deduction makes the student loan deduction irrelevant, and grad students will likely benefit from the change in the way tuition is charged.