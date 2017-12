"Tonight, I feel mostly regret at what could have been. Tax reform is an issue that is ripe for bipartisan compromise. There is a sincere desire on this side of the aisle to work with the GOP, particularly on tax reform, but we have been rebuffed, time & time again."

Schumer tweeted:Patriotic actor James Woods utterly destroyed Chuck Schumer.Woods tweeted in response to Cryin' Chuck Schumer, "Your party took 8 years and their signature economic achievement was #CashForClunkers . Sit down and be quiet. #Trump is rolling over you like a Sherman Tank. @realDonaldTrump" BOOM! This is why we LOVE James Woods!The economy is already on fire - with these tax cuts the American economy will explode! Winning, Winning, Winning, Record Setting!