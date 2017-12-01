© Susan Walsh/AP



Things were going smoothly as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked together to avoid a government shutdown -"The staffs were making great progress until the President stepped in. We were very close on a number of issues," said Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who along with top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California was supposed to meet with Trump and their Republican counterparts at the White House.Congress has until Dec. 8 to pass a new spending bill to avert a shutdown.Schumer and Pelosi later issued a statement saying they'd skip the "photo op.""We have a lot of differences," he said, as House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flanked the empty seats. "They're weak on crime. They're weak on illegal immigration. They've been weak on military in terms of spending."Trump said he "would absolutely blame the Democrats" if there is a government shutdown next week, even though Republicans control both houses of Congress and the presidency.The Democrats said they were willing to work with their counterparts across the aisle, but that negotiating with Trump would be a waste of time.But Republicans stood by the President, blasting Dems for avoiding the meeting."I think the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate need to understand the way the government works," McConnell said after meeting with Trump. "That the administration needs to be a part of the ultimate negotiation."Trump's hit on Schumer and Pelosi comes as Republicans are struggling to wrangle votes for a sweeping tax reform bill.Trump struck a deal with the pair in September on the debt limit to avoid a government shutdown and help hurricane victims which angered many of his fellow GOPers.He agreed on the short-term debt ceiling increase that funded the government for three months, setting up the deadline a week from Friday.Tuesday's meeting was meant to lay the groundwork for an agreement to keep the government running and set a path for a year-end spending package to give both the Pentagon and domestic agencies relief from a budget freeze.A host of other issues also weigh heavy on budget and tax talks, including legislative protection for young immigrants known as "Dreamers," money for the children's health program that serves more than 8 million low-income children and hurricane relief funds.Republicans, meanwhile, were attempting to persuade their peers to support their tax reform package after meeting with Trump for a lunch on Capitol Hill.The Senate Budget Committee approved the package by a 12-to-11 vote Tuesday afternoon, as several Republicans said they were more hopeful that the bill will pass. The budget committee added a provision that would allow oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) won support to amend the bill to allow homeowners to deduct at least a portion of their local property taxes on their federal tax returns.Several New York House GOP members planned on joining members of the American Federation of Teachers on Wednesday to voice their opposition to the bill, proving that the contentious legislation has drawn together a myriad of foes.Trump took to twitter Tuesday night to take another poke at Democrats."After North Korea missile launch, it's more important than ever to fund our gov't & military! Dems shouldn't hold troop funding hostage for amnesty & illegal immigration. I ran on stopping illegal immigration and won big. They can't now threaten a shutdown to get their demands."