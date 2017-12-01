Puppet Masters
The tweet that shook the snowflakes: Top Dems call off sit-down with Trump after 'Chuck and Nancy' tweet
Denis Slattery
Daily News
Tue, 28 Nov 2017 23:00 UTC
Top Democrats dropped out of a planned White House sit-down with Trump on Tuesday after he insulted party leaders and tweeted that he "didn't see a deal" hours before their scheduled sitdown, raising fears that the federal government is speeding toward the proverbial fiscal cliff.
"The staffs were making great progress until the President stepped in. We were very close on a number of issues," said Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who along with top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California was supposed to meet with Trump and their Republican counterparts at the White House.
Congress has until Dec. 8 to pass a new spending bill to avert a shutdown.
"Meeting with 'Chuck and Nancy' today about keeping government open and working," the President tweeted early Tuesday. "Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don't see a deal!"
Trump came up with one anyway - appearing in the White House's Roosevelt room with an empty chair on either side of him for Schumer and Pelosi, telling reporters the pair is "all talk."
"We have a lot of differences," he said, as House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flanked the empty seats. "They're weak on crime. They're weak on illegal immigration. They've been weak on military in terms of spending."
Trump said he "would absolutely blame the Democrats" if there is a government shutdown next week, even though Republicans control both houses of Congress and the presidency.
Pelosi shot back that Trump's empty chairs prove he's "more interested in stunts than in addressing the needs of the American people. Poor Ryan and McConnell relegated to props. Sad!"
The Democrats said they were willing to work with their counterparts across the aisle, but that negotiating with Trump would be a waste of time.
"When the President stays out of it we seem to do much better, the four leaders," Schumer said. "That's how we did it the last time the government funding expired."
But Republicans stood by the President, blasting Dems for avoiding the meeting.
"I think the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate need to understand the way the government works," McConnell said after meeting with Trump. "That the administration needs to be a part of the ultimate negotiation."
Trump's hit on Schumer and Pelosi comes as Republicans are struggling to wrangle votes for a sweeping tax reform bill.
Trump struck a deal with the pair in September on the debt limit to avoid a government shutdown and help hurricane victims which angered many of his fellow GOPers.
He agreed on the short-term debt ceiling increase that funded the government for three months, setting up the deadline a week from Friday.
Tuesday's meeting was meant to lay the groundwork for an agreement to keep the government running and set a path for a year-end spending package to give both the Pentagon and domestic agencies relief from a budget freeze.
A host of other issues also weigh heavy on budget and tax talks, including legislative protection for young immigrants known as "Dreamers," money for the children's health program that serves more than 8 million low-income children and hurricane relief funds.
"It was very special, that meeting. I wish they could have been inside that room. The camaraderie, it was a lovefest," Trump said.
The Senate Budget Committee approved the package by a 12-to-11 vote Tuesday afternoon, as several Republicans said they were more hopeful that the bill will pass. The budget committee added a provision that would allow oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) won support to amend the bill to allow homeowners to deduct at least a portion of their local property taxes on their federal tax returns.
Several New York House GOP members planned on joining members of the American Federation of Teachers on Wednesday to voice their opposition to the bill, proving that the contentious legislation has drawn together a myriad of foes.
Trump took to twitter Tuesday night to take another poke at Democrats.
"After North Korea missile launch, it's more important than ever to fund our gov't & military! Dems shouldn't hold troop funding hostage for amnesty & illegal immigration. I ran on stopping illegal immigration and won big. They can't now threaten a shutdown to get their demands."
Reader Comments
Eduardo 2017-11-29T15:06:18Z
Speaking of snowflakes, just the other day the right-wing had a meltdown on twitter because the head of the church of Sweden said God is not necessarily male, but could be seen as equally male and female or above gender. It was the end of the world for all the SIW (Social Injustice Warriors): they demanded an apology, threatened boycott and even mass reported twitter accounts that argued in favor of the church of Sweden. But you won't see that on Sott.net.
By the way, I am still waiting for Sott.net to call out Mr. "straight shooter" Trump's snowflakism for having threatened to sue The Onion (for Christ sake, The Onion!) and for having sued Bill Maher OVER A JOKE. Welcome to Sott.net, where the only snowflakes are the ones we don't like and anything else we turn a blind eye.
Trump threatened to sue the onion?
SOTT.NET why did I not see this piece of news? Someone somewhere is either slacking or has an agenda and deemed this not newsworthy!!!
LonSabbatical Oh don't you worry, because you most definitely WILL be informed when something as irrelevant and ridicilous as that happens, just as long as it comes from anyone on the left Key word to understand the criticism here is: selective.
LonSabbatical Yeah, as I said, 9 month old story relating to an event 4 years ago. Search the archives if you like.
And what about the president, the GOP and the entire right-wing freaking out about something as natural as athlete Colin Kaepernick having exercised his 1st ammendment right to free speech? I must have seen that being reported at Sott.net about a dozen times. Strangely, the word "snowflake" was never brought up
More examples of right-wing snowflakism Sott.net never reports: "straight shooter" Donald Trump automatically blocks twitter accounts that are critical of him and his policy and he does that on a daily basis. If you want to follow @POTUS, you must compliment him and worship his enormous ego. That tells us a lot about his personality and is particularly questiobable because he is not using his personal twitter account but an account that belongs to the White House. He is supposed to fulfill his role as president in an IMpersonal manner. Again, you won't see that on Sott.net. Irrelevant, ridiculous, doesn't matter, not newsworthy - will argue some. But definitely relevant and newsworthy if Obama had done it
Eduardo... well I don't know. I think that you know... It's a very complicated world and complex algorithms have to be consulted in deciding what to post and what not to...
For whatever reasons, the programmes that be decided those pieces of news weren't news-worthy or credible.
Trust the programme friend. Programmes are complicated things. A lot of brainpower goes behind them. Trust and ye shall be set free from the shackles that bound thee.
Okay, so I didn't know what to say to what you said... don't know why the situation you describe is so but we have to make do with what we got .
LonSabbatical the truth is I love sott.net I think they are awesome most of the time hence why I keep coming back here almost daily since 2009 or so, but they are completely blind to their own biases and lhey lack at least one left leaning editor to counterbalance the fact that all the others are stuck in a right-wing news bubble. This leads to contradictions such as defending or relativizing Roy Moore's pedofilia/sexual assault, but fiercely denouncing Bill Clinton's sexual scandals... supporting conservatism and the right-wing while denouncing the war crimes of Israel (which is something the left-wing does all the time, especially progressives who seem to be the among the few in the country who have BALLS to do that... but somehow... they're snowflakes). Contradictions like supporting Trump and not trusting Sanders all the while pointing out the immense wealth gap in America.... pointing out the unfairness of the increasing wealth gap is the very essence of Sanders and the left-wing and is something Trump is contributing to make worse with his tax cuts for the rich and raising taxes on the middle classes. These are some contradicitons and incoherences caused by Sott.net right-wing bias.
Oh God... that's a highly complex web you weave.
I dare say though, based on the editorials I have read... most of the editors used to be left wing until the discovery of postmodernism at which point a sudden turn to the right was taken.
Having said that... connection of dots as you've done is rarely seen nowadays. I remember the old connect the dots series, where disparate events were connected... where the divide between left/right didn't feature. Where the only thirst that existed was to know what was happening..
The good old days...
Now we live in agenda driven times... events posted in isolation. Everything happening in a bubble where the right is just and the left is evil.
The algorithms rule us now.
Long may we moan the olden times, where men ruled us instead. We're in the age of machines now...
Okay... I may have got carried away. :D
Eduardo Weird. I'm the only right leaning editor... well leaning is too soft... in my opinion SOTT is way too leftist... I mean, puff pieces on Che and Castro? All muh colonialism and all muh native american genocides. Pro-Palestine, Anti-Free Market, Pro-Socialism, Anti-War. Some people like Trump, but only because he makes the deep state cry.
It's funny how sensitive libs are, a couple of center-right articles and suddenly it's a takeover.
From the perspective of someone who is unabashedly right-wing and conservative, SOTT is a hotbed of bleeding heart liberal communists. Chill scrot, I'm sure plenty of readers and editors of SOTT are still feeling the Bern.
Actually, who am I kidding
The right winger in chief (he knows who he is) decided all those pieces of news weren't worthy.
There's your complex algorithm.
Just how in the living hell much more "support" does the military need? I am so sick of all the militaristic propaganda in this country I could just puke.
Eduardo, I saw your post and thought, "Hmm. Well, that's interesting."
I'm open minded and I don't read nor hear MSM as my TV would suffer irreparable damage and I couldn't watch good films any more, so I scrolled down looking for your link to articles on point. Alas, none was there. I've also just done a control-F (find search) for the word 'link' on this page, and have found none outside of what I've here written. So I must guess that I bet that they will, but first you have to do your job ..
So,. I looked forward to your link to the facts you referenced, as that is your obligation as a poster of a new issue. (If you look at my substantive posts, or those of most all SOTT folk, you'll find them chock full of links.) Where are yours?*
I figured that at least some links would be there and then I was going to read them, maybe comment on them, and add, but "at least they let you post them, right?" After all,if you're going to take off on some issue - of the millions available out there to post - your claim of SOTT's supposedly 'wilful' NON-reporting of one of those millions of events, as an indictment of SOTT, it
seems - nay, it IS - your responsibility to properly make your point.*
(And if you think SOTTites are goose-stepping Trump-ites, you are sadly mistaken.) I'd guess that the leader figures most might agree with would be Ron Paul, Paul Craig Roberts, and ... whoever. Not a lot of names there because our PTB/MSM 'system' has made it so that real libertarians can't succeed in politics, so they mostly just succeed privately.
R.C.
P.s., As I recall, you may have made another comment that was also proper for a link. If so, I await that, too.
*I apologize for redundancies, but I don't see any posts justifying such effort on my part.
RC
Rowan Cocoan I understand what you say and mostly agree. I was lazy to keep looking up links, as I figured anyone can do it on google or the likes. Can you specify what point I mentioned that you would like see verified? I am hoping it is not the half a million cases of pastors, bishops, priests and even GOP and other right-wing politicians blaming hurricanes and/or natural disasters on gay people living, as I see that almost weekly on the news both in English and other languages (Portugues, Spanish). It happens really as often as as the sun shines. Yet, we don't see it on Sott.net. But if Jennifer Lawrence or any hollywood liberal so much as dares insinuate Trump is to blame for a hurricane it will be on sott.net for sure (look it up!). That was my whole point: that there is an obvious right-wing bias in sott.net and I find that sad.
Eduardo Pastors and priests are not public figures and do not get the media attention that celebs like JLaw does. When the mainstream media reports on something, and hystericizes it, we report on it because that is what is consuming a large part of the public consciousness. You obviously haven't figured this out yet, so I'll mansplain it to you; an article published on Sott.net does not mean that we endorse the content or slant of the article. For our take on it you have to read the editor comments within the article.
Comment: Who knew all it takes is a slightly harsh tweet to stop Pelosi and Schumer from showing up! Seriously, though, it's nice to see they're so dedicated to their stall tactics that they're willing to look like precious snowflakes in order to achieve it. See also:
Snowflakes: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer cancel White House meeting over Trump tweet