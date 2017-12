© RawStory

The Supreme Court has ruled to allow the full enforcement of President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.The Trump administration's request to enforce the third incarnation of Trump's travel ban was approved Monday.Such exempt relationships had included grandchildren, grandparents, nieces, nephews and cousins of US persons.The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments for and against the current version of the travel ban, updated in SeptemberJustices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, liberals on the high court appointed by presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama respectively, would have left the lower court rulings in place, according to AP.In court papers, Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued that since June, "multiple government agencies have conducted a comprehensive, worldwide review of the information shared by foreign governments that is used to screen aliens seeking entry to the United States," according to The Hill "Based on that review, the proclamation adoptsFrancisco said.The American Civil Liberties Union reacted on Twitter, saying the Supreme Court decision lacked merit. "We are at the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to argue that the Muslim ban should ultimately be struck down," the ACLU said.