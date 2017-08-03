© Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters
The US State Department has ordered a travel ban to North Korea for US passport holders. The restriction will be enforced beginning September 1, by which time all passport holders have been ordered to leave the country.

Journalists and humanitarian workers can apply for exemption, the State Department announced Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Tensions between the US and North Korea have risen for months, with dueling missile tests amid other events, such as the death of Otto Warmbier, a student tourist to North Korea held captive there for about 18 months before being returned to the US with a severe neurological injury.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) claims that President Donald Trump is considering war on North Korea if it continues its missile tests and nuclear weapons program.