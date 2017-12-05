Society's Child
French Christmas market cancelled due to high security costs
Voice of Europe
Sun, 03 Dec 2017 11:39 UTC
According to the project manager of the city's merchants association, it was as good as impossible to pay the bill for securing the market day and night.
"The decision to cancel the 2017 market was a complicated and difficult one to take, but no solution could be found, despite our discussions with the town hall", he said.
Since the start of the migrant crisis and after Berlin's terror attack, Europe's Christmas markets were forced to introduce several expensive security measures. Together with renewed ISIS threats, security is now a top priority for Christmas markets all over the continent.
When fascism comes to America, it will come under the guise of anti-fascism.
Recent Comments
The Ryukyu Islands used to be an independent nation with close relations to both China and Japan. They were known (in English) as the Six Islands...
I remember around 10-12 years ago some doctor reversed autism by safely injecting 150,000 IU of Vit. D all over the childs body.
The Ocala Forest People. Seriously. Taught for 5 minutes @ UF. OTOH, the flying "creature" just might be a graduate engineering student from the U...
To end... after all this i listened to the planets for the past week ... my god!! BC !! We were snap crackle n pop on cue +1 [Link] [Link] [Link]...
There used to be a requirement for a quorum of one hundred MPs before any decision they took could be binding. I suppose 30/650 could not be a...