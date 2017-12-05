One of Lyon's Christmas markets -
© Pierre Jean Durieu / Shutterstock.com
One of Lyon's Christmas markets
The French city of Lyon had to cancel its "Croix-Rousse" Christmas market after it became clear it needed a €20,000 security budget.

According to the project manager of the city's merchants association, it was as good as impossible to pay the bill for securing the market day and night.

"The decision to cancel the 2017 market was a complicated and difficult one to take, but no solution could be found, despite our discussions with the town hall", he said.

Since the start of the migrant crisis and after Berlin's terror attack, Europe's Christmas markets were forced to introduce several expensive security measures. Together with renewed ISIS threats, security is now a top priority for Christmas markets all over the continent.


