© Pierre Jean Durieu / Shutterstock.com



it needed a €20,000 security budget

The French city of Lyon had to cancel its "Croix-Rousse" Christmas market after it became clearAccording to the project manager of the city's merchants association, it was as good as impossible to pay the bill for"The decision to cancel the 2017 market was a complicated and difficult one to take, but no solution could be found, despite our discussions with the town hall", he said.. Together with renewed ISIS threats, security is now a top priority for Christmas markets all over the continent.