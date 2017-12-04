© Facebook / Funny and crazy world



Shocking footage has emerged of an elephant being savagely beaten by its Indian captors who work in the tourism trade.Having taken a pounding, the elephant collapses to the ground, but it does not deter its tormentors whoThe beating is a regular occurrence in India, with elephant keepers caning animals coming out of the mating season to remind them who is in charge.Animal charity Save The Asian Elephant's (STAE) CEO Duncan McNair told MailOnline: 'This horrific brutality filmed in India by an undercover supporter of STAE is another variation of torture called ketti azhikkal,'The elephant was beaten so badly it's leg was broken, as were all the sticks used in the beating.'The whole of humanity is shamed by this depravity to an innocent creature and a highly endangered species.'It does all it can to obey yet the beating continues.'The video was shared online which prompted some people to come forward to defend the brutal beating.Animal cruelty sympathisers said it was needed to 'control' the animals who were kept to perform shows for tourists.But Mr McNair urged visitors to shun the industry in order to protect the elephants.He said: 'The response to STAE is overwhelming and unanimous in its outrage.'All expect our government to act now, to tell Indias PM Narendra Modi to act, but also that we must require the UK travel industry to stop sending any tourists to unethical Asian elephant holidays where their wild nature is "broken" such that they will submit to unnatural tourist activities like riding, painting, football, tightrope walking and other close contact.'