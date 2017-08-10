© Getty



An elephant that has killed 15 people in eastern India over a months-long rampage could be shot within days if it is not brought under control, an official said yesterday.Wildlife rangers and hunters assembled in Jharkhand after another victim was trampled to death on Tuesday evening, the state's chief forest and wildlife conservator L R Singh said."Villagers are living in fear, especially the Paharia tribe that lives on the upper hillier regions where the elephant roams. Something must be done," Singh said, referring to one of the poorest indigenous tribal communities in eastern India."We have a team of experts and hunters here with us. We are brainstorming a solution...one of them is to shoot the animal. But that's the last resort and we will take a call in a day or two."The marauding elephant likely wandered from its herd and became lost, straying into villages where the killings took place.Elephants kill roughly 60 people every year in forested Jharkhand, Singh said, just a fraction of the estimated 1,100 who died nationwide from elephant or tiger attacks in the three years to May.According to the environment ministry, 1,144 people were killed in attacks across India in 1,143 days between April 2014 and May this year.The ministry said 345 tigers and 84 elephants were killed in the same period, mostly in poacher attacks.Elephants are targeted for their tusks.Siddhanta Das, the ministry's director general of forests, said human encroachment into animal territory was causing the deaths.