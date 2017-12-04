The "media war" between the United States and Russia, unfolding over the past month or so, may not subside anytime soon.It all began when the US Justice Department announced in September that the Russian channel RT should be registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (1939).That law requires that agents representing the interests of foreign powers in a "political or quasi-political capacity" should disclose their relationship with the foreign government and information regarding their activities and finances. The legislation aims to facilitate "evaluation by the government and the American people of the statements and activities of such persons."In recent decades, it has been finessed in order to bring to account lobbyists for foreign countries - a sort of chemotherapy to hunt down cancerous cells in the sub-soil. For the first time, post-Soviet Russia has been targeted, underscoring the two nations' adversarial relationship.Moscow warned of reciprocal measures but Washington was adamant - and, finally, RT (which indeed draws government funding) did register itself as 'foreign agent' by the prescribed deadline on November 13.Moscow promptly retaliated by enacting a law similar to the 80-year old FARA, and put the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe & Liberty on notice. Cue a chorus in western media that the Kremlin had curbed freedom of information in Russia.The US Congress took matters a step further this week by withdrawing RT's accreditation to cover Capitol Hill. RT can no longer report first-hand on the shenanigans of American lawmakers.The Kremlin said it was "extremely disappointed" and predicted there would be an "emotional response" from Russian lawmakers. The speaker of Russia's State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said it is mulling over "symmetrical measures".On a visit to Rome, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, gave a more ambiguous response, however: "We have been studying the situation... I'm convinced that it's absolutely unacceptable for any more or less respectable, civilized country. I cannot say now what our answer will be, but I really would not want to join a race of bans, which will harm the media as well as those people who get information from the media about what's happening in the world."Lavrov is a veteran war-horse. Having lived and worked for decades both as a Soviet and post-Soviet diplomat in the US, he probably senses that this war is unlike those in Syria or Afghanistan. Washington is intentionally provoking Moscow, incrementally forcing RT to retreat to Eurasia.The amazing thing about RT is that it uses not only American source materials but Soviet-era American media techniques. RT simply holds a mirror to American society, its economy, politics, culture and sports. And the image Americans see reflected back is at once intellectually stimulating and emotionally impactful. The grim message sinks in.It has highly professional staff who can match any first-rate western media organization in terms of intellect, erudition or sophistication. And it has not a care in the world about funding.This may not be just a matter of intolerance, however. Paranoia could be the word.