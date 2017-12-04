obama
© Reuters
While speaking to a group of business leaders in Paris, former President Barack Obama said there is a "temporary absence of American leadership" when it comes to tackling climate change.

"I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue," the former president noted, which was met with laughter from the room full of French former ministers and CEOs at the invite-only event, according to Reuters.

However, he noted, "you're seeing American companies and states and cities continuing to work" to meet targets and stay on track.

According to ABC News, the swipe at the current administration was part of a speech Obama delivered at the event, "Fear Less, Innovate More."

In June, President Trump announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, a landmark achievement for the Obama administration, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.