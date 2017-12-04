© Hartford Courant

The city's network of cameras will grow in the coming months, with as many asplanned for major corridors and side streets, and about 50 cameras that will be placed at residential homes. Hartford already has more than 700 cameras in operation throughout the city.New software will be used to analyze crime and traffic patterns and capture suspects. The effort is backed by $2.5 million in state funds."If a camera is watching a neighborhood and sees constant traffic going in and out of a doorway, it can tell that that's where the drugs are being purchased," Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "If it's covering South Green Park and people are always walking over this one area or they're congregating, it will tell us those types of things."It'll help tell us where people are crossing the streets, where the most dangerous areas for pedestrians are. There's so much they can build into it.""One of the most vexing quality-of-life issues for residents in our city is the proliferation of ATVs, dirt bikes and quads that our police department cannot safely chase," Mayor Luke Bronin said. "A small percentage of this grant is going to be used to purchase a pair of drones ... to locate where these illegal ATVs and dirt bikes are being stored so we can get them off our streets."like Maple, Fairfield and New Britain avenues. Some of the devices are mobile, meaning they'll track one location for a period of time and then move on to another.Foley said some Hartford dwellers have already contacted the department about participating. Officers will determine what the need is in each area.A portion of the state funds will also be used to install speed bumps on roads hazardous to bikers and walkers. City officials are working with neighborhood groups to identify those streets.The mayor said the expansion is the latest step in Hartford's push to modernize its crime-fighting and data-collection efforts.The city last year debuted its Real-Time Crime and Data Intelligence Center, where civilian crime analysts log information from various sources.