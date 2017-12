© Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg



Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty Friday to two counts of lying to FBI agents.Court filings show one count accuses Flynn of wrongly claiming "on or about December 22nd 2016" that heand that the Russian Ambassador subsequentlyThat's very interesting.In the absence of a U.S. veto, Israel was condemned for its settlement construction in the West Bank. Yet that's just the mid-point of the story. Four days after the resolution passed,Was this as a response to Flynn's petitioning? Very possibly. And if true, it also seems like the Russians wanted to keep their anti-vote agenda secret. After all, Russia ended up voting in favor of the resolution.But here's the most interesting element.As I explained in early January,Israel also claimed thatWas he given this information prior to the vote and thus prior to entering office? And did that motivate him to ask the Russian ambassador not to proceed with the vote?Again, it seems very possible. After all,If nothing else, this story suggests a classic mix of various espionage efforts! Oh, and it also raises questions as to why Flynn wasn't charged with violating the Logan Act - which bans private citizens from undercutting U.S. government policy.