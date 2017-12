© Reuters



The Niger government's recent decision to allow American drones over its territory will accomplish little in the fight against terrorism, Africa analyst Lawrence K Freeman told RT, because it lacks a strategy that deals with the issues in the region.On Thursday, Niger officials announced they would allow the Pentagon to operate armed drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), out of the country's capital, Niamey. The drones will be used to conduct strikes on terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and its affiliates that operate along the country's border with Mali.But Africa affairs analyst Lawrence K Freeman says that drone strikes alone will be unlikely to change the region's jihadist landscape, which is being driven by more than just a handful of key operatives."There has not been a strategy now for many, many years through several presidential administrations, including the current one."The thinking in Washington is that by taking out key figures in the terrorist chain of command, this will help bring down the whole network."The Sahara Desert itself, which goes all the way up to the Mediterranean, this is larger than the US. The Sahel desert stretches from the east end to the end of Africa.US drone strikes under presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Donald Trump have claimed thousands of innocent lives across the world, Freeman said, with no tangible reduction in terrorism. Indeed, a New York Times report back in 2012 claimed thatNow it seems the US wants to export that model to West Africa.Indeed, Freeman added, the collateral damage from these attacks may even give the terrorists a propaganda boost, though the chronic levels of poverty and underdevelopment in the region already provide a fertile ground for extremist recruitment."If you take northern Mali, Niger, Chad - I have been in Chad, I have been in northern Nigeria - these places are totally undeveloped."So why not to take that territory from them? Why not to occupy with development, with cities? This will actually move the terrorists out. And the Europeans now in an existential crisis, because of the hundreds of thousands of Africans that have migrated, plus the hundreds of thousands that appeared to be in Libya slaves?Instead of dropping bombs, the analyst suggested, the United States and Europe should make further investments in the region, as China is doing.