© The Indian Express

In the morning darkness of Wednesday, Kim Jong Un launched an ICBM that rose almost 2,800 miles into the sky before falling into the Sea of Japan.Unproven still is whether Kim can put a miniaturized nuclear warhead atop that missile, which could be fired with precision, and survive the severe vibrations of re-entry. More tests and more time are needed for that.President Donald Trump took it less well. "Little Rocket Man" is one "sick puppy," he told an audience in Missouri.U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told the Security Council that "if war comes ... the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed." She then warned Xi Jinping that "if China does not halt the oil shipments" to North Korea, "we can take the oil situation into our own hands."The rage of the president and bluster of Haley reflect a painful reality: As inhumane and ruthless as the 33-year-old dictator of North Korea is,Kim may understand us better than we do him, which is why he seems less hesitant to invite the risks of a war he cannot win.While a Korean War II might well end with annihilation of the North's army and Kim's regime, it would almost surely result in untold thousands of dead South Koreans and Americans.As long as he does not push the envelope too far, and force Trump to choose war rather than living with a North Korea that could rain nuclear rockets on the U.S., Kim may win the confrontation.Why? Because the concessions Kim is demanding are not beyond the utterly unacceptable.Initially, he wants a halt to U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which he sees as a potential prelude to a surprise attack.Earlier administrations - Clinton, Bush II, Obama - have seen many of these demands as negotiable.They would entail, however, a serious loss of face.Little Rocket Man would have bested The Donald.South Korea and Japan could be expected to consider their own deterrents, out of fear the U.S. would never truly put its homeland at risk, but would cut a deal at their expense.We would hear again the cries of "Munich" and the shade of Neville Chamberlain would be called forth for ritual denunciation.Our demand for "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," is not going to be met, absent a U.S. war and occupation of North Korea.He can see how much Americans honor nuclear treaties they sign by observing universal GOP howls to kill the Iranian nuclear deal and bring about "regime change" in Tehran, despite Iran letting U.N. inspectors roam the country to show they have no nuclear weapons program.For America's post-Cold War enemies, the lesson is clear:would be a fool to give up his missiles and nukes, and while the manWe are nearing a point where the choice is between a war with North Korea in which thousands would die, or confirming that the U.S. is not willing to put its homeland at risk to keep Kim from keeping what he already has - nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them.