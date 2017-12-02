© Reuters/ Jonathan Ernst

The UK-US 'special relationship' has been rocked by the unprecedented row between Donald Trump and Theresa May - which started over a Twitter spat. Now, POTUS has delayed his visit to the UK, just as the PM is urged to rescind his invitation altogether.Now diplomats say his post-Christmas visit is off the table. According to the Telegraph, one senior US diplomat said, "The idea of a visit has obviously been floated, but not December and not January. I would not expect a Trump visit in January."The scaled-down version of a state visit was designed to ease Trump into the UK and avoid mass protests. Trump was expected formally to open London's new US embassy during the 'working visit'.Home Secretary Amber Rudd hinted the visit could be canceled by implying it was never completely organized. "We have yet to make the arrangements,"she told Parliament on Thursday."I think that we must all take seriously the threat that far-Right groups pose, both in terms of the terrorist threat that is posed by those groups and the necessity of dealing with extremist material which is far-right as well," the PM said during a tour of Middle-Eastern capitals."I have commented in the past on issues in the United States on this matter. In the United Kingdom we take the far-right very seriously and that is why we ensure that we deal with these threats and this extremism wherever it comes and whatever its source."And the PM pulled no punches when it came to the president's chosen platform - mocking him for his use of Twitter as though it were his press room. May said she "rarely" looked at Twitter. And she wouldn't find much if she did, either. In his juvenile response, Trump tweeted the wrong Theresa May to begin with - instead targeting a mum from Bognor."I think what he's done is elevate the conversation to talk about a real issue and threat," she said. "And that's extreme violence and extreme terrorism."