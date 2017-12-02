Greece's former Finance Minister, Yanis Varoufakis, has said he can't understand why Theresa May offered Brussels a multi-billion pound Brexit bill, or why the government agreed to the structure of negotiations.He said: "London has accepted a structure of negotiations that was designed to lead to a disadvantageous outcome for Britain. Phase 1 - you give me everything I want. Phase 2 - let's talk about what you want.The best option for Britain is to walk away now and that seems obvious, but not to Theresa May. No, she's going to carry on pumping taxpayers' cash into the EU coffers. The government is not covering itself in glory with its handling of these Brexit negotiations.