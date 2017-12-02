Varoufakis
Greece's former Finance Minister, Yanis Varoufakis, has said he can't understand why Theresa May offered Brussels a multi-billion pound Brexit bill, or why the government agreed to the structure of negotiations.

He said: "London has accepted a structure of negotiations that was designed to lead to a disadvantageous outcome for Britain. Phase 1 - you give me everything I want. Phase 2 - let's talk about what you want. It's basically a declaration that Britain is not going to get what it wants I cannot see the logic in increasing the offer to Brussels when there's not even a suggestion of a prospect that it could lead to a kind of deal Britain needs."


He finished by saying the worst nightmare for Brussels would be a mutually advantageous trade agreement.

The best option for Britain is to walk away now and that seems obvious, but not to Theresa May. No, she's going to carry on pumping taxpayers' cash into the EU coffers. The government is not covering itself in glory with its handling of these Brexit negotiations.