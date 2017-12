© AFP



Speculation has been rife over the past couple of years that Pakistan was clandestinely involved in the War on Yemenwhich is the South Asian state playing a shadow role in this conflict.Every now and then people are exposed to the thoroughly debunked fake news story that's been circulating for the past couple of years claiming that Pakistan agreed to deploy its military forces to Yemen in support of the Saudi-led war on the country. Nothing of the sort ever happened becausedue to its sectarian implications and the quagmire-like risk that it entails, instead settling for a "compromise" agreement to dispatch some of its forces to protect the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia in the event that they ever come under attack from Yemeni-based fighters.Since the Houthi National Liberation Movement harbors no such sacrilegious intentions, the announcement was essentially a face-saving way for Pakistan to politely resist the joint Saudi-Emirati pressure to get tangled up in this conflict as a de-facto mercenary force while still symbolically showing that it doesn't outright reject its historic partnership with these two Gulf States.Nevertheless, it's widely thought that this prudent decision dealt irreversible damage to Pakistani-Emirati relations, seeing as how the latter has been doing most of the "heavy lifting" in that warzone, and as such, would prefer for Pakistanis to bear the brunt of the Houthis' effective countermeasures than their own troops.While scarcely talked about, the UEA is emerging as a rising power in the region due to its Machiavellian divide-and-rule strategies against Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as its newly established military presence in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden through the creation of bases in Eritrea and the breakaway state of "Somaliland". The UAE used to be very closely aligned with Pakistan during the Cold War when Islamabad helped train the country's military and sent thousands of guest workers to literally build the country, but with the Emirates' ascendency as a regional power, this historic state of affairs has frayed because Abu Dhabi no longer sees much value in this partnership unless it's an asymmetrical one where the now-much wealthier UAE is calling the shots.Abu Dhabi's drift away from Islamabad climaxed with Pakistan's refusal to submit to the joint Saudi-Emirati pressure on it to send troops to Yemen, and it interestingly coincided with the South Asian state's Indian archrival strengthening its commitment to the so-called " Link West " policy of Mideast engagement. After all, Pakistan's National Assembly voted in April 2015 to rebuff the Gulf request to get involved in the War on Yemen, and just four months later Prime Minister Modi paid the first visit of an Indian leader to the UAE in 34 years.and especially with the UAE, so much so that the US' new military-strategic partner for the 21st century is nowand deserves to be explained a bit more in depth because much of the global audience missed the latest news about this event in the past week since it was announced.It was around 20 November that reports began to trickle in thatWhile the number of treated patients has varied between 88 and 52 according to the sources available,The whole operation is very curious becauseyet it's working in a very close and sensitive capacity with one of the conflict's main aggressors in order to provide partisan medical support to one of its warring parties. Instead of helping some of the millions of Yemenis suffering under the joint Saudi-Emirati blockade and at dire risk of starvation and disease, India is treating a select group of individuals that were purportedly targeted by the Houthi National Liberation Movement.While it's impossible at this time to verify exactly who these injured Yemenis are,allegedly caught up in the crossfire by providing them with some of the best and more expensive medical care available.Furthermore, these people were flown across the Arabian Sea to India instead of sent to more nearby Saudi or Emirati hospitals, meaning thatsuggesting that this was orchestrated in orderThat wouldn't be surprising either since India's newfound alliance with the US has seen it simultaneously align closer to America's Emirati, Saudi, and even " Israeli " allies, thus making its indirect involvement in Yemen a natural outcome with time.was the first time that a serving Indian leader had ever travelled to that political entity, andThe trip raised eyebrows in the region, however, as President Assad's chief advisor Bouthaina Shabaan was compelled to speak up and condemn Syria's Cold War-era "non-aligned" partner for what Damascus viewed as an unacceptable breach of trust between the two states, even stating that her government was now questioningAs could be expected,and anas a sign of solidarity with Tel Aviv following India's first-ever joint military drills with the Zionist entity.Considering this crucial context of India's paradigm-changing geostrategic realignment, the tacit disclosure that it's now playing a clandestine role in supporting the Saudi-Emirati War on Yemen makes perfect sense and almost seems inevitable in hindsight.It shouldn't be forgotten thatso the country's enhanced military coordination and ultimate integration with America's regional allies such as those in the Gulf was destined to become a fait accompli with time as the US seeks to construct a Rimland-wide "containment" coalition against Russia, China, and Iran in order to obstruct the emerging Multipolar World Order Placed into its proper perspective, India's growing involvement in the War on Yemen is the clearest indication yet of its fealty to unipolarity and willingness to curry favor with its American-"Israeli" proxy masters regardless of the self-inflicted soft power damage to its international reputation.