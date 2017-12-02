Ukranian soldier in trench
© European Press Agency
Ukrainian soldier in WWI-style trench
The Ukrainian Armed Forces, having violated the Minsk Agreements and seized the villages of Gladosovo and Metallist [earlier Travnevoe was reported as captured - J.A.] in the neutral zone in Donbass, have apparently celebrated too early.

According to the war correspondent of the Ministry of Defense of the Donetsk People's Republic, Mikhail Andronik, Ukrainian troops have effectively caught themselves in a new "cauldron" like back in Debaltsevo.


"All the commanding heights are ours. All of the Ukrainian troops' movements are clearly visible even to the naked eye. They're trying to reinforce their positions, set up mortars, and deploy gun crews...The UAF is down in the valley. In the case of provocative fire from their side, it will be easy for us to destroy their positions," DPR fighters told Andronik.

The situation now unfolding at the demarcation line, according to DPR forces, is "painfully reminiscent" of the front in late 2014 and early 2015 when Ukrainian troops were routed in the "Debaltsevo cauldron."

Via RusVesna