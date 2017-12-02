"The Department will retain cluster munitions currently in active inventories until the capabilities they provide are replaced with enhanced and more reliable munitions," the memorandum said.
The memo called the weapons "an effective and necessary capability."
Cluster bombs -- which not only deliver an initial explosion on impact but also contain multiple smaller bombs that spread over a wide area -- are largely condemned by the international community due to the risk of civilian casualties when they're used in populated areas.
Comment: One way to avoid international condemnation is to stop releasing civilian causality statistics altogether:
- Civilian death rate in US wars thirty-one times higher than official stats, media complicit in ignoring the real figures
- U.S. no longer releasing data on Afghanistan amid uptick in violence and civilian casualties
Over 100 countries, including most members of NATO, have called for a ban on the controversial weapon and human rights groups have expressed concerns over civilian casualties resulting from cluster bombs.
The United States is one of several nations -- including China, Israel, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Saudi Arabia -- that have rejected a ban on the sale or use of cluster bombs.
In 2016, Human Rights Watch accused the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Yemen of using American-made cluster bombs in civilian areas, an action that not only would have violated US export laws but also would raise further questions as to why lawmakers and military officials condone the sale and use of the weapon.
Comment: See:
- Riyadh admits using cluster bombs against Yemen
- 'US dropped cluster bombs on Misratah'
- UK government research finds British cluster bombs used in Saudi Arabia's Yemen campaign
The Saudi government has denied using cluster bombs in populated areas.
In 2008 then-Secretary of Defense Robert Gates ordered the military to cease using older types of cluster bombs by Jan. 1, 2019, and to retain only newer versions of the bombs that explode at least 99% of the time or have advanced safeguards that would automatically defuse unexploded ordnance, reducing the risks of injuring civilians.
In April, Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Patrick Leahy of Vermont introduced a bill that would have banned funding for cluster bombs that do not meet a 1% unexploded ordnance standard.
The Defense Department memo also calls on the Pentagon to purchase only the newer, safer version of the bombs and bans exports of the older versions.
"This was a hard choice, not one the department made lightly," Tom Crosson, a Department of Defense spokesman, told CNN.
While the new policy removes the automatic ban on the older version of the munition, Crosson said "the new policy remains committed to the same end-state of the 2008 policy: acquiring safer and more reliable weapons that ensure both effectiveness on the battlefield and minimal risk of noncombatant and friendly casualties."
"Ultimately, it was clear to DoD's senior leadership that removing use of current stocks would have created a critical capability gap for our forces, risking much greater military and civilian casualties in a conflict, and weakening our ability to deter potential adversaries," Crosson added.
Comment: Which sums up US terrorism, masquerading as foreign policy.
The new policy was first reported by Reuters.