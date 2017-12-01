Already 26 African asylum seekers have arrived as part of a government resettlement programme. There are plans to resettle at least 80 migrants in the tiny town. Mayor Lucio Campedelli is worried about it:
"Sending 80 refugees here would turn this place upside down. They told us just before summer that they would arrive, but we can't do anything about it. I don't want to add fuel to the fire, but I hope they stop with these first 26 arrivals."Locals already call the Northern Italian mountain town "refugee land". In early November the first 26 migrants arrived after setting foot on Italy's Southern shores. All of them Africans: from Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast for example.
Liana, the barista of a local coffee bar says:
"Sending 80 here is madness. It would completely change our land. Even sending two here would be too many if we didn't ask for them."The town's asylum seekers are living in a former NATO barracks, guarded by gates and turrets.
Yeah, but with those numbers it's likely to be the Italians doing the assimilating, i.e., the Italian language, culture, traditions, etc., etc. will be subsumed by those of the foreigners. In effect, they will have an African town in the middle of Italy. Rinse, wash, repeat in many other towns, the Italians will be left wondering why Italy just "disappeared".
But then that's apparently what Soros and the NWOers are working hard to accomplish.