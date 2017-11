"Sending 80 refugees here would turn this place upside down. They told us just before summer that they would arrive, but we can't do anything about it. I don't want to add fuel to the fire, but I hope they stop with these first 26 arrivals."

"Sending 80 here is madness. It would completely change our land. Even sending two here would be too many if we didn't ask for them."

The Italian town of Vaccarozzi di Erbezzo officially has only seven residents, but that's changing fast.Already 26 African asylum seekers have arrived as part of a government resettlement programme.. Mayor Lucio Campedelli is worried about it:Locals already call the Northern Italian mountain town "refugee land". In early November the first 26 migrants arrived after setting foot on Italy's Southern shores. All of them Africans: from Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast for example.Liana, the barista of a local coffee bar says:The town's asylum seekers are living in a former NATO barracks, guarded by gates and turrets.