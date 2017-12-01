The Pentagon wants to pump $143 million into upgrades at a strategic air base in Jordan, more than any other overseas Air Force operational site, as the military moves to expand drone and fighter flights in the region.The funding, included in the Pentagon budget passed by Congress last week, highlights the growing importance of Jordan as the U.S. military makes plans in a neighborhood of unpredictable partners.Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, positioned near Jordan's border with Syria and Iraq, has played a key role for the U.S. in its battle against the Islamic State group. But the base, according to the Air Force, has been overwhelmed by the pace of operations. Fighter-bombers from other nations involved in the conflict, such as Belgium and the Netherlands, also have operated from its twin runways.Air Force budget documents say the facility has limited ramp space to launch combat sorties, has "zero dedicated space to support cargo and personnel recovery operations" and is operating at "four to five times what the space was originally intended to support."Troops operating at the Azraq base now face "extreme life, health, and safety risk" because living areas are within range of explosives from operational areas."To alleviate these risks, to support the influx of personnel, and to provide adequate facilities for a contingency operations population, a new LSA (Life Support Area) to include supporting facilities and infrastructure are required," Air Force documents said.Since the Air Force's initial budget request, combat operations in Iraq and Syria have slowed dramatically, with fewer air strikes as ISIS-held territory evaporates.However, Congress' inclusion of the Jordan project in the $700 billion National Defense Authorization Act highlights the Pentagon's long-term needs in the region. The $700 billion defense act is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.During the past year, tensions among Gulf states have flared and longtime U.S. bases have been caught in the middle.In June,Trump, who at the time backed the Saudi campaign to pressure Qatar over accusations of ties to terrorist groups, said the U.S. would find alternatives to Al Udeid if necessary."If we ever have to leave (Al Udeid) we would have 10 countries willing to build us another one, believe me, and they will pay for it," Trump said in a radio interview at the time.Defense Secretary Jim Mattis later clarified that the U.S. has no intention to replace Al Udeid.