SDF fighters
Syrian Democratic Forces near Raqqa, Syria.
Abdulaziz Yunus, who is in charge of foreign affairs of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has revealed to Sputnik that the US and the coalition have never stopped arms supplies, despite earlier reports that President Trump promised President Erdogan to put an end to deliveries to the Syrian Kurds.

"The US and its coalition continue providing their military aid. Any reports that the US has halted its arms' supplies are wrong and do not reflect the situation on the ground," Abdulaziz Yunus told Sputnik Turkiye.

He further specified that, only a day before, Washington had sent "hundreds of trucks loaded with weaponry," all of which have been brought from Qamishli, a city in northeastern Syria on the border with Turkey, to the districts of Deir ez-Zor, where the SDF is currently launching a military operation against Daesh.

"At the moment, the US has not made any announcement that they intend to stop sending arms. On the contrary, they have voiced their intention to facilitate the cooperation with us and increase the volume of their aid to the SDF. This is their current strategy. We, in turn, also hope this support will continue," the SDF foreign affairs official told Sputnik.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump promised his Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Pentagon would stop arming the Syrian Kurds, who form the backbone of the SDF.

After the two presidents spoke, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was present on the call, told reporters that Donald Trump said the United States would no longer supply arms to the YPG (People's Protection Units)-led Syrian Democratic Forces, six months after it announced it was sending them heavy weapons.

"He clearly said that this nonsense should have been ended sooner," Cavusoglu then stated, as quoted by the US-based Al-Monitor website, which reports on Middle Eastern affairs.

Ankara has repeatedly claimed that the YPG is an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey for its three-decade-long armed campaign against the Turkish state.