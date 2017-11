Today I was watching the 10-minute imagery from the Japanese Himawari geostationary weather satellite for the next eruption of Mt. Agung in Bali, Indonesia, and in the last hour or so there have been some distinct flashes in the nighttime imagery, which you can access here . These only show up in the nighttime imagery.Thinking this was just sensor noise, I examined other areas for similar flashes, and saw none. But after reviewing nighttime imagery over the last week, I saw similar behavior during the early stages of the eruptions on Nov. 25 & 26.. Since the eruption plume does not show up in nighttime imagery until it has reached a sufficient altitude to be cold enough to show up in infrared sensors, it seems the lightning is more prevalent early in the eruption (assuming that's what this is). [See UPDATE below...probably not lightning].So, there might be a new eruption of Agung in progress. Last I checked the news, however, I saw nothing. [UPDATE: After my original post, Foxnews started streaming video of a new eruption in progress as the sun was rising.]. Evidence for the latter possibility is that if you look at the early stages of a different volcano eruption in GOES-12 imagery documented here , there is a hotspot (in this case, color-coded as dark) in the 3.9 micron imagery, but then two bright flashes appear as the eruption begins.[This post has been edited from the original as I have discovered the flashes are likely not lightning, but some other phenomenon.](10:00 a.m. CST Nov. 28, 2017): A new eruption might have begun, here's a new flash at 14:30 UTC: