Puppet Masters
US pulls out of UN cultural body UNESCO over "anti-Israeli bias" - Israel to soon follow suit
RT
Thu, 12 Oct 2017 17:51 UTC
"This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects US concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO," the State Department said in a Thursday statement cited by Reuters.
Washington will remain in the organization "as a non-member observer state in order to contribute US views, perspectives and expertise," the statement said. There has been no immediate comment from the US government.
Earlier, Washington officials told AP that the United States is withdrawing from UNESCO after repeated criticism of resolutions that the Trump administration perceived as anti-Israeli.
UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova said she received official notification from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, adding she expressed "profound regret at the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from UNESCO."
Washington's move was "a loss for multiculturalism and the UN family," she added.
In a statement released later on Thursday, Bokova said: "At the time when the fight against violent extremism calls for renewed investment in education, in dialogue among cultures to prevent hatred, it is deeply regrettable that the United States should withdraw from the United Nations agency leading these issues."
She added that in 2011, when the US stopped funding the organization, "I was convinced UNESCO had never mattered as much for the United States, or the United States for UNESCO."
Vladimir Tolstoy, the Russian president's cultural adviser, said that the United States' withdrawal from the body was a bad sign.
"It seems to me this is a bad sign in either case, one that looks worse on the United States rather than UNESCO."
The US stopped financing UNESCO after the organization moved to admit the Palestinian Authority as a member in 2011. However, the State Department has maintained a mission at the agency's Paris headquarters.
According to Amir Oren, a senior correspondent and columnist for Haaretz, although the State Department also gave other reasons for withdrawing from UNESCO such as the questions of debt and organizational mismanagement, the US may also be affirming its support for Israel.
"There have been several [UNESCO] resolutions which contended with the Israeli, or more accurately the Jewish version of the status of Jerusalem, and one can indeed quarrel with the question whether its cultural, religious, political... there are many layers to Jerusalem of course," Oren told RT. "Israel considers UNESCO to be anti-Israel, and therefore when the United States wants to show that it's pro-Israel, it becomes anti-UNESCO."
Americans played a pivotal role during UNESCO's formation. Archibald MacLeish, the first US member of UNESCO's governing board, authored the preamble to its 1945 Constitution, according to the State Department.
The constitution's spirit gained fame due to its opening lines: "Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed."
The US joined UNESCO as a founding member but pulled out in 1984 because of "a growing disparity between US foreign policy and UNESCO goals." After 19 years, Washington rejoined the organization in October 2003.
"As a symbol of our commitment to human dignity, the United States will return to UNESCO. This organization has been reformed and America will participate fully in its mission to advance human rights and tolerance and learning," the then-president, George W. Bush, said while announcing the decision to rejoin.
Reader Comments
doktor1360 2017-10-12T18:37:42Z
Further ostracizing themselves... the Keystone Kops of the political world...
Oh America, does it really have to be you against the world? Do your people know the hell they will experience when you have isolated yourself from everyone else? Your proxy armies are being destroyed, your Middle Eastern allies are all moving towards Russia, and Europe chafes even harder under your forced sanctions.
Very soon your only allies will be Israel and Great Britain; two of the most hated countries in the world and two that produce Nothing to help you survive. How will you maintain 'global hegemony' when you no longer have the reach or resources? Who will listen when the newly rising powers, and all those powers you have harmed decide to retaliate against you?
You have just removed Russian flags from the Russian compound in the U.S. Will you be replacing them with the Star of David? Do your people understand that by your actions, each and every American is regarded by the world as a 'target' and an 'enemy' and hated 'Zionist'? I pray that Americans wake up and realize what the future holds because the momentum of your downhill cultural slide is increasing.
Sad.
I agree Baybars and have been thinking the same thing for the last couple of months The US has been drifting further and further away from the world and that's not a good thing. Do we really realize what we are doing or can we be self sufficient? Most people here have no idea what's going on don't worry they think our new government knows all and will take care of us. The all powerful OZ
Guys, you are lovely souls, big sis to the rescue - USA has missed the train.
Comment: Seems the announcement was timed with a similar one made by Israel: So the US and Israel are taking their ball and going home because the UN has the temerity to condemn the illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine and support Palestinian independence. The rest of the world should simply say good riddance!