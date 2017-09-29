Puppet Masters
Ex Right Sector head reveals two-faced Minsk approach: "Play 'Minsk' to buy time, then clean up filth in Donbass"
Politnavigator / Fort Russ
Fri, 29 Sep 2017 17:12 UTC
The former head of the "Right Sector", the head of the so-called Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Dmitry Yarosh, said in an interview that, the unfinished war in the Donbass remains the main challenge for Ukraine.
"And I'm worried that the indecision, the softness of our political leadership can lead, for example, to the implementation of the Minsk accords. And this is one of the biggest threats to the existence of the state. Because to do everything else that is stipulated by the Minsk agreements, all these special statuses and so on - means laying a mine that will tear the state apart," Yarosh said.
He added that he very much hopes that the Ukrainian political leadership will not implement the Minsk agreements.
"That is, we can play "Minsk". You can say that we are, - to delay time, as I see it. To gain time to strengthen the defense capability of our country, and then to come and clean up all that filth. I hope it will be this way, " Yarosh said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trump waives shipping protectionist Jones Act for Puerto Rico for just 10 days - much longer time needed to bring in aid
- Trump team split over efforts to rewrite Iran nuclear deal - Haley snubbed at UN meeting after arriving uninvited
- Murder of autistic UK teenager by necrophiliac was preventable, case review finds
- Chinese authorities stepping up their counter-terrorism efforts, reportedly bans copies of Quran
- Alleged NSA leaker Reality Winner's interrogation transcript filed in court
- IAEA anxious over North Korean nuke program's "rapid progress" - "new global threat"
- Pandering to the gender propagandists: University cancels speaker who criticized transgender hormone treatment for children
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle discovered at farm near Little Rock, Arkansas
- Done deal? Russia receives first payment from Turkey for S-400 air defense systems
- The DOJ blocking the extradition of a Clinton-Soros money man to China - why?
- UN investigation concludes UN SG Hammarskjold's death NOT due to pilot error - still waiting for classified U.S./UK documents
- Moscow laughs off UK claims of 'major' contribution to ISIS defeat - 'Not invaluable, but worthless'
- Catalan high court orders U.S. tech giant Google to block email being used for independence vote
- Assange reminds Russophobes that Podesta emails showed Facebook colluded with Clinton
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- Israelis to build 3000 new homes in the West Bank, PLO turns to International Criminal Court in the Hague to investigate war crime
- 4.7 million North Koreans volunteer for military following Kim's vows to 'tame' Trump with 'fire'
- 'Ingenious': Possible end to hereditary disease as Chinese scientists find way to edit human embryo
- Militant normals: The replacement for Conservative, Inc.
- US-led coalition aims to capture Syrian oil instead of fighting Daesh - Deir Ez-Zor Governor
- Trump waives shipping protectionist Jones Act for Puerto Rico for just 10 days - much longer time needed to bring in aid
- Trump team split over efforts to rewrite Iran nuclear deal - Haley snubbed at UN meeting after arriving uninvited
- Chinese authorities stepping up their counter-terrorism efforts, reportedly bans copies of Quran
- Alleged NSA leaker Reality Winner's interrogation transcript filed in court
- IAEA anxious over North Korean nuke program's "rapid progress" - "new global threat"
- Done deal? Russia receives first payment from Turkey for S-400 air defense systems
- The DOJ blocking the extradition of a Clinton-Soros money man to China - why?
- UN investigation concludes UN SG Hammarskjold's death NOT due to pilot error - still waiting for classified U.S./UK documents
- Moscow laughs off UK claims of 'major' contribution to ISIS defeat - 'Not invaluable, but worthless'
- Catalan high court orders U.S. tech giant Google to block email being used for independence vote
- Assange reminds Russophobes that Podesta emails showed Facebook colluded with Clinton
- Israelis to build 3000 new homes in the West Bank, PLO turns to International Criminal Court in the Hague to investigate war crime
- US-led coalition aims to capture Syrian oil instead of fighting Daesh - Deir Ez-Zor Governor
- Ex Right Sector head reveals two-faced Minsk approach: "Play 'Minsk' to buy time, then clean up filth in Donbass"
- FBI ramping up investigation of Facebook - for scheme to elect Hillary
- Moore win in Alabama ushers in new era of internecine Republican warfare
- Erdogan's bodyguards pummel protesters
- Assange says he will provide evidence that Russia narrative is false in exchange for pardon
- Trump is not at all happy about HHS Secretary Tom Price using government-funded private jet to travel
- Catalonia calls on EU to act as mediator over independence dispute with Spain
- Murder of autistic UK teenager by necrophiliac was preventable, case review finds
- Pandering to the gender propagandists: University cancels speaker who criticized transgender hormone treatment for children
- 4.7 million North Koreans volunteer for military following Kim's vows to 'tame' Trump with 'fire'
- Militant normals: The replacement for Conservative, Inc.
- Trump takes tax reform agenda straight to the people, urges voters to demand congressional support
- Austria moves to ban burqas
- TEPCO admits Fukushima nuclear plant may have been leaking radioactive water since April
- UN humanitarian convoy delivers medical supplies and food to Syria via Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor route for 1st time
- Toronto's Pearson airport in Inuit 'ill-omen' art row
- Pittsburgh Steelers coach sponsored fundraisers for Killary
- Montreal bike cops arrest one of America's most wanted drug smugglers
- Antifa professor who tweeted about 'dead cops' suspended
- Video reveals what real Filipinos think of President Rodrigo Duterte
- Survey finds 4 in 10 German students don't know what Auschwitz was
- Sub-Saharan Africans suffer while Al Gore and his ilk talk 'sustainability'
- Americans work longer hours than the majority of other countries
- 10 y.o. boy seriously injured after stealing mom's truck and leading police on a high speed chase
- Aging adolescents: To be an adult
- Megyn Kelly's new show immediately plagued by awkward interactions and offensive remarks
- The History Channel's assault on truth: How 'Ancient Aliens' distracts from legitimate conspiracies using shoddy and fantastical reporting
- Traces of 3.95 billion-year-old organisms found in Labrador, Canada
- Hugh Hefner's legacy
- The Great Pyramid of Giza: Archaeologists uncover secrets of how mankind possibly pulled off one of its wonders of the ancient world
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- Jar of headless toads discovered inside 4,000-year-old Jerusalem burial
- The Espionage Act of 1917: When the US government declared war on the First Amendment
- Canada's Dene people: History, science, and the 'year of two winters'
- How the NFL blitzes taxpayers
- Death from the clouds - Toxic Comets
- Tomb of Mayan king Discovered in Guatemalan rainforest is over 1,000 years old
- Lost city of Alexander the Great found in Iraq
- Evidence unearthed of Nazi's secret nuclear base suggests they were close to developing an atomic bomb
- German WWI U-boat found in Belgium waters with 23 bodies inside
- How pure quartz was formed in the Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona
- Korea is the US 'Open Door' to China
- How the CIA invented "conspiracy theories"
- Climate science and their money making scam
- 'Shadows of the State': The eerie phenomenon of numbers stations
- Archaeologists discover early Viking boat grave in Norway
- 'Ingenious': Possible end to hereditary disease as Chinese scientists find way to edit human embryo
- Apple warns iPhone's facial recognition technology won't work on children under 13 as faces are too similar
- Comet K2 - farthest active inbound comet ever seen
- Physicists create a mathematical model for a viable time machine
- Researchers reveal new mechanism that could lead the way to breaking ribosome antibiotic resistance
- 'Life-like android' at a Tokyo gaming conference stuns social media
- With blood transfusion, fresh is not best
- Climate changes can spur volcanoes into life
- Shedding more light on the 1572 supernova in Cassiopeia
- Arctic Inuit, Native American cold adaptations may originate from Denisovans
- Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov unveils a flying motorbike
- Russia and US to create new space station in moon's orbit
- Clearest image of a star's surface and atmosphere other than the Sun
- The eyes are drawn to meaning, not distracting objects, in the visual field
- Man in persistent vegetative state for 15 years shows signs of consciousness after vagus nerve stimulation
- Russia's snoop-proof Taiga phone launches
- Vegetative state patient becomes minimally conscious after vagus nerve stimulation
- Meteorite impacts may have created Earth's tectonic plates
- As if human dentists weren't scary enough, robot dentist performs first successful implant surgery
- Putin expresses concern about AI tech to Yandex head - "When will AI eat us?"
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle discovered at farm near Little Rock, Arkansas
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupts same day as deadly quake
- Cooling effect expected when Indonesia's Mount Agung erupts
- Thousands of monster-sized goldfish culled from Canadian pond
- Lightning bolt kills 2 police constables, injures another in Bihar, India
- Lightning strikes claim 5 lives in Karnataka, India
- Dead whale found on Oslo Beach, South Africa
- Three dead beached whale sharks found in Indonesia
- Island evacuated as volcanoes rumble in Bali and Vanuatu
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano roars back into life spewing ash and smoke
- Hunter hurt, grizzly bear sow killed in surprise encounter at Hungry Horse Reservoir, Montana
- Samothraki in Greece floods after 270mm (10 inches) of rain in 3 hours
- High country in Colorado sees as much as 8 inches of early snowfall
- One person killed and another injured by rockslide at Yosemite National Park in California
- Small shark attacks swimmer and refuses to let go off coast of Marathon, Florida
- Storm-driven tropical seabird discovered in Wellfleet, Massachusetts
- 4 killed in separate lightning strikes across Odisha, India
- Surfer lucky to be alive after great white shark bit her board near Gracetown, Western Australia
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Nakhodka, Russia
- Record cold temperatures hit southwestern Siberia
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Connecting the Dots...Iron, Brown Fat, Depression and tattoos
- Amino acids in sirloin steak, chicken, mackerel and avocados trigger reaction in brain that makes people feel fuller
- California Department of Public Health: STDs are spreading at a concerning rate
- Baa Baa Land: A film that really puts you to sleep
- How dehydration affects brain function
- Mothers never warned about risk of birth defects from taking epilepsy drug during pregnancy
- Akathisia: The grim side effect of the anti-depressant Paxil
- What your sleeping position reveals about you
- Will opioid lawsuits by county officials against big pharma set a legal precedent - are vaccine makers next?
- The importance of vagal stimulation for health and well-being
- Suicidal thoughts and depression linked to brain inflammation
- Environmental toxins: Studies link heavy metals to the explosion of neurodevelopmental disorders & declining IQ in American children
- Photopharmacology: Using light for health
- Can you really call lab-grown meat 'clean'?
- Leading sleep scientist warns that lack of sleep in modern society is killing us, has 'catastrophic' effect on health
- 'How is this not genocide?' - Farmer Charles Massy wants a revolution
- Devastating toll of junk food: Big food corporations like Nestle are aggressively making people fatter across the globe
- Treatment of epilepsy: Ketogenic diet often better than drugs
- Dr. Chris Exley: Aluminum toxicity expert
- Health problems confirmed with Corexit oil dispersant chemical
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Babies learn the value of perseverance by watching grownups stick with a challenge
- More than just folk wisdom: Immersing yourself in nature has a healing effect
- New study says expressive writing can help alleviate stress and stop worrying
- Ian Stevenson's legacy: A case for life after death
- 15% men, 34% women uninterested in sex: How to deal with mismatched libidos
- Signs and symptoms of depression are easily missed in outgoing and highly agreeable people
- 3-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, India says his real family from a previous life is in Punjab
- How parents pass anxiety and depression to their children
- The startling psychological and physiological after-effects of near death experiences
- Aging and the perception of time
- Mysterious people who emerged from accidents with remarkable abilities
- Social media as a negative coping mechanism leading to addiction
- Facing the dragon of anxiety & being generally okay with life's expectations
- Alcohol drinking behaviour and the brain's immune system
- Healing from the inside out: What to do when your emotional pain expresses itself in the body
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Montana woman has been tracking Bigfoot for 24 years
- A possible explanation for the Rendlesham UFO incident
- Nine alien civilizations may be surveilling Earth...
- Florida panhandle man says he encountered Bigfoot, has ongoing research project
- Euhemerism: Science attempts to explain the existence and myths of fairies
- Is this the bottom of a flying saucer hovering over Scottish chemical plant?
- A curious tale of reincarnation: Shanti Devi's story remains one of the most fascinating accounts of rebirth
- Strange disappearances, bizarre clues and spooky letters
- Exorcisms in bulk: Most in-demand exorcist in Italy performs group demon removals
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
Quote of the Day
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
Recent Comments
It's great reading how well the natural cures work compared to the synthetic poisons pushed by mainstream physicians.
Hello my name is Thomas Karol , my husband was suffering from liver cancer, and the doctor's told me that there is nothing they could do to save...
Very clever disinformation for those who wish to be comfortable within their own brain-limited experience. Subtext: By limiting reality to...
Hello my name is Thomas Karol , my husband was suffering from liver cancer, and the doctor's told me that there is nothing they could do to save...
To summarise 1. The normals are on the rise. 2. They are quite angry.... possibly armed and dangerous. 3. They absolutely hate the left and...
Comment: This has actually been official Kiev's attitude for years. They've had no intention of fulfilling the Minsk protocols and have been itching to invade and occupy the Donbass. If they were ever to do that, however, they'd be idiots. U.S. Special Rep. of the State Dept. for Ukraine Kurt Volker revealed as much this week when he was pranked by infamous Russian prankers Vovan and Lexus, who pretended to be former president of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchinov. Volker's response was surprisingly sane: