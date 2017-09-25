© Damir Sagolj / Reuters

Raging Kim Jong-un spat a stream of insults at Donald trump last night - calling him a "mentally deranged dotard" and a "rogue and a gangster".State mouthpiece KCNA has been dealing out hits against US and international politicians for years, perfecting a style that's veered from jaw-dropping to shockingly racist.In May Senator Cory Gardner called Kim Jong-un a "whack job" - and Pyongyang was not happy about it."It is America's misfortune that a man mixed in with human dirt like Gardner, who has lost basic judgement and body hair, could only spell misfortune for the United States."Former President Barack Obama also came under fire.In 2014 North Korea branded him a "juvenile delinquent", a "clown" and a "dirty fellow" - and the shockingly racist: "(He) still has the figure of monkey while the human race has evolved through millions of years."Obama, the KCNA statement said, was somebody who "does not even have the basic appearances of a human being" and, in a particularly vile statement, called him: "a wicked black monkey".Earlier that year, an unidentified North Korean spokesperson called ex-Secretary of State John Kerry a "wolf donning the mask of sheep" who had a "hideous lantern jaw".Kerry's predecessor, Hillary Clinton, was described in 2009 as "by no means intelligent" and a "funny lady"."Sometimes she looks like a primary schoolgirl and sometimes," an unnamed North Korean source said.The reclusive regime has also made former South Korean President Park Geun-hye a popular target, alternately naming her as a "senile granny", a "tailless, old, insane b***h", and "a traitor for all times".On the last description, North Korea may have scored a late victory. Geun-hye was forced out of office amid a corruption scandal.Vice President Dick Cheney was called a "most cruel monster and bloody-thirsty beast" and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was blasted as a "political dwarf, human scum or hysteric".