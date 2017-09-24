The Syrian Army had received a large consignment of modern Russian-made tanks and military vehicles last month and utilized them in the recent anti-ISIL operation to cross the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzur province, a Russian media outlet reported on Sunday.The Arabic-language website of Russia's state news agency, Sputnik, reported that a large consignment, including Russian-madewas delivered to the Syrian army via the Tartus port in August, adding that the newly-arrived tanks and military vehicles assisted the Syrian soldiers to have an easier and fasters move while crossing the Euphrates River to hit ISIL's defense lines on the Eastern bank of the river.The BRM-1K military vehicle in designed to carry out reconnaissance operation in the battlefield and the T-62 tanks are equipped with 115mm cannons.The Arabic Sputnik reported earlier this month that the army had been using modernized models of T-72P and T-72P1 tanks in war on terrorists in the war-hit country.The Arabic-language page of the Russian news agency, Sputnik, reported that the modernized tanks of T-72P and T-72P1 were being used by the army in their combat against terrorists, adding that the tanks were equipped with Contact 1 technology which has increased safety of the tanks against anti-tank shells.Also, the military experts said that although the T-72P and T-72P1 tanks were among the advanced military vehicles but they were updated and handed over to the Syrian army, adding these tanks were superior than T-72P3 and T-90 tanks in some cases.