Society's Child
Establishment's fear: Seeing Black Lives Matter and Trump supporters come together
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Thu, 21 Sep 2017 00:00 UTC
Over the weekend, in Washington, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered for the Mother of All Rallies event to praise their leader in the White House. Naturally, there were some folks there to counter-protest - nine Black Lives Matter activists to be exact.
This counter-protest began just like all the counter-protests before, people gathered around and began shouting in faces. "You don't like this country, you leave!" shouted one man, repeating the ill-thought-out, yet often repeated, asinine talking point - implying that people who criticize the government, should leave instead.
The Black Lives Matter members remained militant and did not stand down as they chanted "black lives matter!" over and over, while Trump supporters encircled them.
As the hostile crowd began to surround the small group of Black Lives Matter protesters, event organizers on stage told them to back off and come back to the stage - albeit they did it in the most offensive way - saying, "don't give them the spotlight.They don't exist."
But, like every other human on this planet, they do exist. And in order for all of us to coexist, we must be at peace. We don't have to like each other, we just have to not be violent toward one another.
Shortly after reigning in the Trump supporters back to the stage, instead of simply insulting the Black Lives Matter activists further, the organizers did something entirely unexpected - they invited them to speak.
Rally lead organizer Tommy Gunn told the Trump fans that the BLMers would have two minutes to speak.
"What we are going to do is something you're not used to," Gunn told the BLM activists. "We're going to give you two minutes of our platform to put your message out. Whether [people in the crowd] disagree or agree with your message is irrelevant. It's the fact that you have the right to have the message," he said as the crowd cheered.
Hawk Newsome, the man at the forefront of the small BLM outfit acknowledged this respect and then took the mic and proceeded to mend a growing violent rift that has been forming in this country far before the divisive Trump came into office. Despite the occasional outburst from the obstinate peanut gallery, Newsome was allowed to explain the Black Lives Matter point of view to the Trump supporters.
"I am an American!" Newsome said after introducing himself. "And the beauty of America is that when you see something broke in your country, you can mobilize to fix it!"
The crowd cheered.
"So you ask, why there's a Black Lives Matter?" he said. "Because you can watch a black man die and be choked to death on television, and nothing happens! We need to address that!"
Some folks in the crowd didn't take to kindly to that statement. Referring to the murder of Eric Garner by the NYPD, some of the pro-Trump crowd began calling him a "criminal," as they attempt to justify a father's killing. However, Garner was merely accused of selling loose cigarettes. Those who would justify a man's execution over untaxed cigarettes are no friend of a free society - luckily there were only a few of them.
"I am a Christian!" Newsome said, before destroying the hypocrisy of hatred toward people from other countries. "I don't think my Bible is any different from yours when it says, 'Love thy neighbor!' It didn't say that neighbor had to be from the continental United States!"
Despite making some of their heads explode with his stand based on logic, Newsome continued and the crowd became even more supportive.
"The reason why we fight is to draw attention to issues and to fix it!" he yelled. "We are not anti-cop! We are anti-bad-cop! We say, if a cop is bad, he needs to get fired! Like a bad plumber! Like a bad lawyer! Like a bad fuckin' politician!"
The crowd cheered again.
Newsome then caused more heads to explode by shattering another stereotype that surrounds Black Live Matter supporters.
"We don't want handouts!" he said. "We don't want anything that's yours! We want our God-given right to freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness!"
All of the sudden a heckler in the crowd then began to chant "All Lives Matter!" But Newsome remained unphased answering back. "I'm going to leave you with this and I'm gone," he said. "All lives matter, right? But when a black life is lost, we get no justice. That's why we say, 'Black Lives Matter.'"
At the end of the speech, Newsome was approached by many open-minded Trump supporters who offered their praise. Some of them even wanted their kids to take pictures with Newsome. As of this morning, the video below had over 30 million views, proving that this is what people want - peace.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how progress is made when people are not assholes to each other.
Once the Trump supporter saw that Newsome and his crew wanted the same things as them, "freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," they had no reason to shout in each other's faces. Peace was achieved.
Sadly, however, there are still folks out there who buy into the establishment's divide and conquer propaganda and shortly after this video of Newsome went viral, some people felt the need to decry his peaceful actions.
Both BLM New York and BLM DC disavowed Newsome for doing what he did.
Fortunately, however, judging from the complete lack of engagement in their tweets, not very many people share their sentiment.
The establishment's program of divide and conquer is powerful, but peace and love are even stronger. So, as corporate media blasts photos and videos of Antifa battling white supremacists and Trump supporters, telling you that there is a race war brewing - remember that they are the ones brewing it - all to keep you from looking up at the real war taking place on humanity, 24 hours a day, across the globe, carried out by sick people who loathe the fact citizens are refusing to hate each other.
Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project.
One of the chapters is with regards eliciting congruent attitudes. People have a powerful psychological need to maintain congruent and consistent attitudes and behaviours... otherwise, you'll experience cognitive dissonance which is highly uncomfortable and the natural reaction is to eliminate it.
With that in mind, it's not hard to see why other BLM groups would disassociate from the group involved in this. Why? What they did is incongruent with what they think - Trump supporters are racist bigots who are borderline neo nazis. They are by their nature the opposite of what they stand for. So clearly one of their group interacting with them in such an amicable way is just enough to cause a mental system failure in others who can't fathom the whole thing.
The same thing would apply to those in the Trump supporter base in return. You'd be silly if you think they would actually support the slogan 'Black Lives Matter'... it's meant to be 'All lives matter'.
Just black makes them feel highly uncomfortable. To admit it will mean admitting a whole cascade of other things e.g. police brutality being more biased towards people of color or the corruption within the justice system towards colored people or God forbid, that racism exists.... why? It'd be so incongruent to who they are - God fearing good american citizens. I mean, how can they be good and God fearing if at the same time they are racist and condone a government and a system that is highly corrupt and evil? They can't! So they find reasons to nullify the incongruency - in foreign policy, they'll say they are under attack from terrorists which helps justify the killings the military will carry out in other countries, at home they'll say blacks are criminals and violent and whatever so they deserve what they get etc etc.
And there you have. All encapsulated in the world of cognitive dissonance.
Why did the guy go on stage? For the simple fact he was not forced. He was asked and he agreed. In the book, the author says, our motivation to resolve cognitive dissonance discomfort becomes stronger when the reason for our inconsistency is weak (I.e. in this case, he wasn't forced).
So, as he was already up there and couldn't change his past self-willed choice, he had to be congruent with it... which is to say, he had to own it and own it more strongly than if he was forced. Experiments have been done to this effect, of which I could cite, but then this would get even more wordy.