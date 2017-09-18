Running coach Paul Lind poses next to first snow on Ben Nevis
Snow pack still remains on Ben Nevis in the UK which just received its first snowfall. Snow pack still remains at Squaw Valley with snow predicted next week, these two areas of the planet will see those pockets grow from here. Record cold in Amsterdam & Texas. August snows in Switzerland and Sweden, Greenland 1C from record as well.

A look at Farmer's Almanac using sunspots to forecast temperatures.


Sources