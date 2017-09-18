If Donald Trump decides to attack Russia, he will do it more decisively than any other US president would.This statement comes from the conference of "Yalta International Strategy" in Kiev, by Speaker of the US Congress Newt Gingrich."There will be consensus and people will understand that Russia is not a neighbor who has a different point of view, but an enemy. And you need to resist it. The category of people around whom Trump surrounds himself, if they plan an attack, it will be very decisive. Trump is by nature very aggressive. If he comes to the conclusion that it is necessary to limit Putin, he will take greater risks than any other American politician, "Gingrich said.He predicted the withdrawal of Russia first from the Donbass, and then from the Crimea."The personality of Putin makes it impossible for us to behave differently than hostile with him. There will be more pressure and sanctions. The weapons will be transferred to Ukraine, this will raise the price of confrontation. He will first lose in the east, and then in the Crimea. Perhaps it will not be Putin, but his heir. However, there are three to five years before the return of the Crimea at some point, Russia will simply understand that such a level of isolation and exclusion is unbearable, " Gingrich said.